A closer look at the issue of body cameras and Cambridge police

The circumstances surrounding the tragic shooting by the Cambridge police of Sayed Faisal, reportedly a man in a state of great distress, will never be known. This is because the ever politically correct Cambridge City Council couldn’t balance vague privacy concerns with the overriding public interest in transparent law enforcement. The council opted to please the fringe group du jour. This sad revelation is emblematic of a city whose municipal leaders are more focused on idyllic bicycle lanes than the real complexities of urban life.

Your Jan. 21 editorial on the fact that Cambridge police still do not use body cameras illustrates the fundamental problems of a city governed by ideologies rather than common sense and what’s best for the public welfare ( “No more excuses. Cambridge police should use body cameras.” ).

Barbara Anthony

Cambridge

The writer is a senior fellow at the Pioneer Institute, former undersecretary of the state Office of Consumer Affairs and Business Regulation, and a former senior fellow and associate of the Center for Business and Government at the Harvard Kennedy School.





In the case of police shooting, that was no ordinary knife

In your editorial concerning body cameras for Cambridge police officers, the Globe spoke about a “knife” that the deceased party reportedly was carrying before he was killed by the police in Cambridge. In previous Globe articles, the knife was described as a kukri knife. But in your editorial, it was just a knife?

A kukri knife is one of the most dangerous edged weapons available. Then again, when it comes to talking about the police, I’m not surprised that the Globe would leave out part of the story to get its point across.

Greg Cronin

Newton