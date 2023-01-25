Doctor doesn’t buy the line that drug ads seek ‘target patient’

Re “Can’t stomach TV drug ads? You’ve got company.” (Business, Jan. 17): Yes, there is a glut of TV commercials touting the benefits of sophisticated drug therapies, and we are told that “pharmaceutical companies think about their marketing strategies in terms of a ‘target patient’ … and they believe their target patient is in the audience of a particular show.”

Two immunotherapy medications are frequently advertised on television for adults with non-small cell lung cancer that has spread and who test positive for PD-L1 and do not have an abnormal EGFR or ALK gene.

A targeted metastatic breast cancer treatment for men and women is useful in HR+ HER2- patients, often used in combination with a nonsteroidal aromatase inhibitor or fulvestrant.