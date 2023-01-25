Luxury in the Burbs: What about $3 million will buy you in the suburbs

“There is still limited inventory of oceanfront homes, even at price tags of three million and up,” Berg said.

“Now more than ever, people want to love where they live,” said Gretchen Berg , a realtor at J Barrett & Company on the North Shore. For New Englanders, that often means living on the water. While the pandemic-induced stampede to the suburbs has stabilized, the ability to work from anywhere is more mainstream.

“The majority of luxury buyers are interested in properties with water views,” Oleksiak said.

Advertisement

Pools also top the list. Most of those buyers, she added, are young professional families who have live-in help and hybrid work-from-home lifestyles.

Meanwhile in Metro West, developers continue to build big, which keeps prices high.

“The third floor and basement are the least expensive to finish and thereby the most profitable,” Samantha Eisenberg, a Compass agent explained. The result: New constructions that clock in at 5,200 to 5,500 square feet and often exceed $3 million.

“Three million won’t buy you a new construction in Newton Center,” Eisenberg said. Instead, consider an older, renovated home. For a new-build, head farther out.

“There’s a lot going on at the mid-twos (and higher) in Needham,” she said.

Here’s what roughly $3 million can buy you in Greater Boston’s suburbs:

. Madore Photography

. Madore Photography

. Madore Photography

$3,175,000

Year built 2022

Square footage 5,400

Bedrooms 4

Baths 5 full, 1 half

Taxes $35,000 (estimated)

Fee $382

This new construction on a cul-de-sac within walking distance to Concord center would do Chip and Joanna Gaines proud. The hallmarks of modern farmhouse style are all here, from the high-contrast palette with rustic wood beams to shiplap-lined vaulted ceilings to black window frames inside and out. The kitchen, butler’s pantry, and wine center in the open living space are both family-friendly and entertaining-ready, while extras like a homework desk and finished basement with a mirrored gym increase the appeal. The home sits on a nearly half-acre lot.

Advertisement

Listing agent Chris Ridick, the Ridick Revis Group at Compass, 97 Lowell Road, Concord, 617-593-3492, compass.com

***

. Dan Rapoza

. Dan Rapoza

. Dan Rapoza

. Dan Rapoza

. Dan Rapoza

$2,950,000

Year built 1982

Square footage 4,226

Bedrooms 3

Baths 2 full, 2 half

Taxes $17,930 (2022)

Last sold for $31,000 in 1979

This charming home blends indoors with out, and not just because it is nestled among the trees on 2.81 wooded acres. Natural materials abound throughout: Wood beams accentuate the cathedral ceiling in the living room, which boasts French doors to the lawn; the family room has a floor-to-ceiling fieldstone fireplace opposite a wall of windows; the kitchen overlooks a two-story sun room; and the primary bath with tub and shower boast skylights overhead. Back outside, there’s a pool, spa, and storybook-worthy fieldstone pool house.

Listing agent Marcy Richardson, William Raveis R.E. & Home Services, 53 Railroad Ave., Duxbury, 617-513-2242, raveis.com

Open house Sunday, Jan. 29, from noon to 4 p.m.

***

. Embarc + Tangram

. Embarc + Tangram

. Embarc + Tangram

. Embarc + Tangram

. Embarc + Tangram

$3,131,900

Year built 2023

Square footage 2,078

Bedrooms 2

Baths 2 full, 1 half

Taxes To be determined

Fee $1,700 (estimated)

You don’t need the headache of a single-family, but city living isn’t for you. Terrazza, a new condo building in the heart of Wellesley, exudes urban sophistication and is replete with amenities, including a boutique hotel-style courtyard for gathering. This two-bedroom with two garage spots also has a den with a skylight and an extra room off the walk-in closet. In the living area, a wood island pops against elegant kitchen cabinetry, while large windows beckon to the balcony. There’s a private roof deck too.

Advertisement

Listing agent Janice Dumont of Advisors Living-New Developments, 136 Newbury St., Boston, 508-277-7707, advisorsliving.com

***

. PAUL AQUIPEL

. PAUL AQUIPEL

. PAUL AQUIPEL

. PAUL AQUIPEL

$3,345,000

Year built 1900

Square footage 5,859

Bedrooms 5

Baths 3 full, 2 half

Taxes $22,636 (2023)

Last sold for $1,600,000 in 2017

Keep stress at bay — live in a home where the kitchen, living room, dining room, family room, and every bedroom have sweeping ocean views. This historic gem is also graced with original stained glass, millwork, and beautifully proportioned formal rooms. In addition to a private deck of the primary suite and a larger one on the main level, there are stairs down to a patio (complete with running water and electric) perched at the edge of a new seawall. The home sits on 0.67 of an acre.

Listing agent Gretchen Berg, J Barrett & Company, 1 Beach St., Manchester-by-the-Sea, 978-252-0322, jbarrettrealty.com, @lovewhereyou32livema on Instagram

Marni Elyse Katz is a contributing editor to Globe Magazine and a frequent writer for Address. Follow her on Instagram and Twitter @StyleCarrot. Send comments to Address.com and subscribe to the weekly real estate newsletter at Boston.com/address-newsletter.







