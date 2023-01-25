fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS boys' hockey: Milton 4, Wellesley 2

Andrew McHugh backstops Milton boys’ hockey to upset of No. 10 Wellesley in Bay State Conference clash

By Cam Kerry Globe Correspondent,Updated January 25, 2023, 44 minutes ago

With the Milton boys’ hockey team in dire need of a mid-season revival, Andrew McHugh was only too happy to oblige.

The junior goaltender made 35 saves to backstop the visiting Wildcats to a 4-2 upset of 10th-ranked Wellesley on Wednesday night that handed the Raiders (10-1-0) their first loss of the season and first in Bay State Conference play.

“He had by far his best game this year that he’s played for us,” said Milton coach Chris Watson after the Wildcats improved to 5-6-1. “We were hemmed in and he saved our bacon a couple times. He made some huge saves, athletic, out of nowhere, and fighting through screens.”

Advertisement

Senior Sean McDougall scored twice and senior Owen McHugh and sophomore Harrison Hinckle contributed a tally apiece.

“They’re starting to show what they’re capable of, get their legs under them and fight for each other,” said Watson. “We needed a win like this at the midpoint of the season and hopefully we can keep this going.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video