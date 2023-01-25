Andrew McHugh backstops Milton boys’ hockey to upset of No. 10 Wellesley in Bay State Conference clash

With the Milton boys’ hockey team in dire need of a mid-season revival, Andrew McHugh was only too happy to oblige.

The junior goaltender made 35 saves to backstop the visiting Wildcats to a 4-2 upset of 10th-ranked Wellesley on Wednesday night that handed the Raiders (10-1-0) their first loss of the season and first in Bay State Conference play.

“He had by far his best game this year that he’s played for us,” said Milton coach Chris Watson after the Wildcats improved to 5-6-1. “We were hemmed in and he saved our bacon a couple times. He made some huge saves, athletic, out of nowhere, and fighting through screens.”