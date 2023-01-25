Bill O’Brien will join Patriots staff at Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas as coaching assignments are doled out

The Patriots will have a heavy presence for the game, a showcase for players prepping for April’s NFL Draft . New England drafted four players who competed in 2022′s East-West Shrine Bowl, and signed two others as undrafted rookies.

This will be the first time O’Brien gets to dig in with a large chunk of the staff he will help direct going forward.

Bill O’Brien will get right to work with the Patriots coaching staff with the club’s new offensive coordinator joining Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo serving in “supervisory roles” for the West team at the upcoming East-West Shrine Bowl in Las Vegas.

Fourteen Patriots staffers will coach the West squad, led by receivers/returners coach Troy Brown, who will serve as the West’s head coach.

Five coaches were not listed on the West’s roster: Matt Patricia (offensive line), Joe Judge (quarterbacks), and Nick Caley (tight ends), Steve Belichick (linebackers), and DaMarcus Covington (defensive line).

Caley has been linked to other job openings — he interviewed for the Jets’ offensive coordinator spot last week — and Covington has a scheduling conflict. He will serve as the defensive coordinator at the Senior Bowl and the practice schedules for the two games overlap.

Tyler Hughes, who served as an offensive assistant last season, will coach tight ends. Joe Kim and Keith Jones will help coach the defensive line. Kim has been a longtime pass-rushing coach in New England and Jones served as an NFL Fellowship assistant during training camp.

Ross Douglas will be the West’s offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach after serving as New England’s receivers/NFL Fellowship assistant in 2022.

Mike Pellegrino and Brian Belichick will serve as co-defensive coordinators, with Pellegrino concentrating on the line and Brian on the linebackers. Pellegrino and Brian are New England’s cornerbacks and safeties coaches, respectively.

Cam Achord (special teams coordinator) and Joe Houston (special teams assistant) will serve in the same roles in Las Vegas.

Vinny Sunseri, who coaches New England’s running backs, will be the receivers coach in Vegas. Evan Rothstein will coach the running backs after being an offensive assistant in 2022.

V’Angelo Bentley (cornerbacks) and Billy Yates (assistant offensive line) round out the staff.

The group of assistants will be supervised by Berj Najarian, New England’s director of football/head coach administration.

The Patriots likely will have a number of scouts on hand as well. The club chose Shrine alums Tyquan Thornton (second round), Jack Jones (fourth), Pierre Strong (fourth), and Sam Roberts (sixth) in last year’s draft. D’Eriq King and LaBryan Ray also were signed as rookie free agents.

