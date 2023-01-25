fb-pixel Skip to main content
BC 75, Louisville 65

Boston College takes down Louisville in men’s college basketball

By Associated PressUpdated January 25, 2023, 17 minutes ago
BC's Quinten Post hit a big 3-pointer in the second half and scored a team-high 22 points.Greg M. Cooper/Associated Press

Quinten Post scored 22 points and Makai Ashton-Langston scored 21 and Boston College extended Louisville’s ACC futility, beating the Cardinals, 75-65, Wednesday night at Conte Forum.

Jaeden Zackery added 15 points for Boston College, which ended a three-game skid against the Cardinals.

El Ellis scored 17 points shooting 7 for 11 for Louisville, Jae’Lyn Withers scored 16, Mike James 15, and Sydney Curry 10.

Post made two foul shots, a 3-pointer and two more free throws in his own 7-0 run and the Eagles led, 48-45, with 11:46 remaining.

Louisville responded when JJ Traynor made a 3 and followed with a dunk for a 1-point lead. But BC’s Jaeden Zackery countered with consecutive threes, Post added two more foul shots and the Eagles (10-11, 4-6) led the rest of the way.

Advertisement

The Cardinals (2-18, 0-9) built a 19-7 lead in the first 10 minutes of play before BC outscored Louisville, 22-16, to close the half and trailed, 35-29, at halftime.

Boston College moved its all-time record to 5-10 against Louisville and 2-8 versus the Cardinals in ACC play.

Louisville hasn’t beaten a conference foe since the first round of the ACC Tournament when it downed Georgia Tech, 84-74, March 8.

Boston College faces No. 7 Virginia on Saturday.


Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video