Cornell women’s hockey banks on scoring from Weston’s Gillis Frechette

With all of that production while playing in the most competitive conference in women’s hockey this year, one would think that Frechette would be homing in on a postgraduate pro career in one of the several options now available in women’s hockey. While it’s still on the table, her initial focus is on finance.

The Cornell senior from Weston has scored in 16 of the Big Red’s 21 games so far this season, and is second on the team in points with 33 (11 goals, 22 assists.) One of the most prolific scorers in ECAC Hockey over the last two seasons, she is the reigning league player of the year, having earned the honor after scoring in 18 of Cornell’s 22 league games and scoring 40 overall points.

You can take Gillis Frechette’s scoring consistency to the bank, which is fitting, considering what awaits once her college career is over.

Get Sports Headlines The Globe's most recent sports headlines delivered to your inbox every morning. Enter Email Sign Up

“I have accepted a job in NYC at Bank of America, so I will be moving to New York City,” said Frechette. “I am very excited about my job and to move onto that next chapter of my life, but I would also love the opportunity to continue to do what I love and play hockey.”

Advertisement

Until she hits Wall Street, Frechette is busy with No. 10 Cornell (12-7-2), which hosts Harvard Friday night. The Big Red are tied for fourth in the ECAC Hockey standings with Clarkson, who are ranked ninth in the nation. Three other ECAC Hockey schools are ranked above them both in the league standings and the national rankings, making the second half of the season a true fight to the finish.

“It is definitely a fantastic experience being able to play in a league where there is so much competition and you are testing yourself and your team going into every weekend,” said Frechette. “We always talk about consistency being one of the most important parts of being a great team, and this is imperative in a league like the ECAC where every game is going to be a battle.”

Advertisement

A perfect example of how tough the league is this year occurred last weekend, when Cornell was outskated by No. 5 Colgate Friday, losing 9-3, but then defeated the Raiders the next day, 4-2. It may make for some huge ups and downs, but the battles will serve Frechette and the Big Red well if they make the NCAA tournament.

“[The level of competition] makes me as an individual player better, as well as makes our team better so that when we do get into the playoffs and the NCAA tournament, we are ready for that competition,” said Frechette.

Frechette is just one of a family of hockey players; her sister Finley was an assistant captain at Cornell, graduating in 2011, and her younger brothers Fitz and Mick have played in the preps, as she did at St. Paul’s in Concord, N.H. She admits that despite her stellar stats and on-ice presence now, the transition from prep hockey to Cornell wasn’t easy.

“I think it did take me a little bit of time to adjust to the pace of the play and the physicality,” said Frechette. “But once I did freshman year, I learned how to bring my strengths of my game from high school to the college level and improve on the things that I struggled with in the beginning.”

Advertisement

One of Cornell’s three captains, Frechette sees the newcomers going through a similar adjustment in the first half of the season. But now that the team is well entrenched in the home stretch, practice becomes about that consistency that she points to as being key for success.

“I think the second half of the year we have the system type stuff under our belts,” said Frechette. “It becomes more about making those become habits so we aren’t even thinking about it.”

Frechette’s final few weeks of collegiate hockey will be high stakes, and it’s all that she is focused on at the moment. But when she does move on to her future in finance, she will consider lacing up her skates.

“The current landscape of the professional leagues with women’s hockey is that most of the professional players are also working full-time, so that theoretically could be a possibility for me,” Frechette said. “Right now, I am taking it one step at a time and focusing on making the most of my last year at Cornell and enjoying every second of playing with the Cornell jersey on.”

Katy Knoll rolls

Northeastern earned an important Hockey East victory Saturday, defeating the University of Vermont, 3-1, thanks to a shorthanded game-winning goal by senior Katy Knoll. The Catamounts are second in the league standings, directly behind the Huskies. Late last season, UVM handed NU a stunning defeat that gave the Huskies key things to work the Catamounts’ program an all-time signature win. History did not repeat itself, and now NU (23-2-1) has a formidable 18-point lead in the Hockey East standings. It wasn’t Knoll’s only game-winner of the weekend. She also had the deciding goal in the Huskies’ 3-1 win over Merrimack Friday, giving her four game-winning goals this season and 17 overall.

Advertisement

BU’s Julia Nearis, a Beverly native, powered BU to an important 1-0-2 week. She scored a power-play goal in a tie against Providence that the Terriers (8-15-2) eventually won in a shootout. Days later, she notched the game-tying and shootout-winning goals against Maine, whom they trail in the league standings by just 1 point ... It’s been a rough new year for Boston College, which has lost four of its last five. With eight games left in the regular season, the 14-11-1 Eagles host Vermont and Merrimack this weekend.

Kat Cornetta can be reached at sportsgirlkat@gmail.com.