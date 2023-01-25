EMass girls’ basketball: With a winning halfcourt heave the exclamation point, Acton-Boxborough’s Shannon Patrick headlines Players of the Week

Catherine Antwi, Lowell Catholic — The senior totaled 28 points (on five 3-pointers) and eight steals in a 54-45 triumph over Northeast on Friday, then added 23 points and five assists as the Crusaders outlasted Mystic Valley, 53-37, on Tuesday.

Rylee Kennedy and Mary Keohane, Chelmsford — Keohane, a junior, scored a career-high 18 points and played lockdown defense Tuesday night. Her classmate, Kennedy, delivered the winning bucket with one second left in quadruple overtime, lifting the Lions to a 62-60 victory over Central Catholic.

Logan Lomasney, Peabody — The junior exploded for a 26-point, 19-rebound performance in a 60-52 win over Masconomet on Friday, then chipped in another double-double as the Tanners prevailed, 60-32, over Danvers on Tuesday.