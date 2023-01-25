fb-pixel Skip to main content
HS boys' basketball: Westport 74, Holbrook 57

Hunter Brodeur leads Westport boys’ basketball to a Mayflower Athletic Conference win over Holbrook

By Mitch Fink Globe Correspondent,Updated January 25, 2023, 30 minutes ago

Behind a stifling press defense that resulted in 26 steals, the Westport boys’ basketball team dominated Holbrook, 74-57, to capture a Mayflower Athletic Conference victory on Wednesday night.

Hunter Brodeur led the Wildcats (8-3) with 27 points and four 3-pointers, while Owen Boudria added 15 points.

“We’re small, and we work really, really hard,” said Westport coach Scot Boudria. “What I usually see at the end of a game, whether we win or lose, are eight or nine kids gasping for air because they’re working really, really hard.”

Even after getting into foul trouble early, the Wildcats maintained a lead throughout the game and held off Holbrook (10-2) in the second half.

