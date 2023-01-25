Josh Millman delivers between the pipes for Bishop Fenwick boys’ hockey in a Catholic Central upset of No. 9 St. Mary’s

The senior netminder turned away 25 shots, leading the Crusaders (4-8-0) to a monumental Catholic Central League victory over the Spartans (9-2-3).

The Bishop Fenwick boys’ hockey team rode the hot goaltending of Josh Millman to record a monumental 4-1 victory over ninth-ranked St. Mary’s on Wednesday night.

“Josh is calm and collected in there,” said Bishop Fenwick coach Jim Quinlan. “He puts a lot of time into his job as a goaltender, watches his film and works on it in practice. He gets better and better.”

Junior Matt O’Connor, senior Manny Alvarez-Segee, and senior Chris Stevens each potted third-period tallies to put the Crusaders ahead for good after junior Cam Anderson tallied in the first period.

“We’re a 3-8 team going into a game against a team with just one loss, that’s a huge win for us,” said Quinlan. “It gives our players a lot of confidence.”

Cam Kerry can be reached at cam.kerry@globe.com.