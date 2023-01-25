Legal sports betting begins next week in Mass., and the casinos are bracing for … whatever

Part 1 of the rollout is in-person betting, meaning anyone over the age of 21 with cash in hand willing to go toe-to-toe with state-sanctioned oddsmakers can walk into one of the state’s three casinos and hand their cash to a teller or feed it into a kiosk in exchange for a hope and a prayer printed on a betting slip.

Part 2 is scheduled for early March, when bettors won’t have to get up from the couch, they’ll only have to open an app on their phones to wager from a pre-loaded account.

Online sports betting in Massachusetts is expected to overtake the retail version and comprise the bulk of sports betting at an estimated ratio of 80-20 percent, similar to the breakdown in the 32 states plus Washington, D.C., where sports betting is already up and running.

But until then, the casinos hold about a month-long edge in timing that includes the opportunity to accept bets on the biggest sports betting event of the year, the Super Bowl.

“It’s like we’re opening the only casino in town on New Year’s Eve; that’s what our timing looks like, that’s how we’re gearing up,” said Jenny Holaday, president of Encore Boston Harbor in Everett, where the $2.6 billion hotel-casino will house the state’s largest retail casino operation.

With 120 kiosks spread throughout the casino in seven locations — including the self-parking garage and a Sports Betting 101 area where new bettors can receive a crash course on parlays, money lines, and prop bets — the casino is bracing for every consumer-demand scenario it can imagine.

Massive TV screens at Encore Boston Harbor allow bettors to follow the action. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“We have spent so much time and energy making sure that we’ve thought through every possible market segment/facility arrival point/customer touch point that if it ends up being just a regular response, we’re so set,” said Holaday. “If it ends up being the hottest thing to do in Boston for the first two weeks, that’s what all of our contingency planning was based on, because when you hear people say, ‘Oh, it’s going to be everybody,’ that keeps me up at night.

“You know, 50,000 people can’t show up on Super Bowl Sunday; they can’t. We can hold 5,000 people inside of the casino and 2,500 cars max. So if it’s just a little bit, it’ll be just fine. If it’s a lot, we’re going to do our best to make sure that the customer experience is still the absolute best it can be. But we won’t know.”

Encore’s 300-plus-seat Wynn SportsBook will be central headquarters for betting, with 10 teller windows (“wickets”) and 27 kiosks in or close by the seating area with its bank of big-screen TV screens. Kiosks also will be placed outside the On Deck restaurant and poker room.

For those uninterested in venturing into the casino, there is the Express Sportsbook adjacent to a parking area just off the ride-share dropoff, where you can park for up to 15 minutes and pop in to place a bet at one of 20 kiosks.

A WynnBet app will allow patrons to pre-load more complex parlays from home so they can pay and then scan a QR code at the kiosk, which will then produce a betting slip.

Encore president Jenny Holaday isn't quite certain what to expect when sports betting begins. "50,000 people can’t show up on Super Bowl Sunday," she said. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

In Springfield, the BetMGM Sportsbook features 70 lounge seats, a 45-foot high-definition viewing wall, 18 kiosks and, depending on the demand, up to seven live tellers.

In Plainville, the Plainridge Park Casino will have 20 kiosks spread out between its entrance and temporary Barstool Sports Book and Revolution Bar, plus a few walk-up areas with live tellers.

On Tuesday, the Massachusetts Gaming Commission solidified the catalog of betting options. That includes the wagering types (including parlays, player props, futures, and score totals) and the sports/contests to be bet on, a long list that includes big and small professional US sports to darts, tennis, bowling, and many others, including sports awards and the Oscars. For now, excluded options include the Olympics, esports, chess, and cornhole.

The MGC has been poring over operators’ applications and establishing rules and regulations nearly nonstop since former Governor Charlie Baker signed off on the legislature’s passage of a sports betting bill last summer, four years after a US Supreme Court ruling cleared the way for states to decide on sports betting.

The amount of tax revenue generated by sports betting after both retail and mobile operations are up and running is estimated at $25 million-$60 million a year.

Time will tell on annual revenue. As for what the initial burst of action will draw, one industry analyst predicted a response similar to that in Maryland, which also rolled out retail before online betting and saw $32.5 million in bets from its five casinos the first month, according to Geoff Zochodne of Covers.com, a sports betting information company.

The Express Sportsbook at Encore is for those in a hurry or who just don't want to go into the casino. Jessica Rinaldi/Globe Staff

“In December 2022, Maryland’s now-nine retail sportsbooks handled about $18.9 million in bets,” said Zochodne. “But its seven mobile sportsbooks took $478.3 million in action the same month,”

Exactly what type of customer will walk in the doors in Everett, Plainville, and Springfield remains to be seen. Research suggests the typical sports bettor is a college-educated 35- to 44-year-old male making in excess of a six-figure salary. Holaday would very much like to appeal to more women, who she hopes will comprise a heavier ratio here, perhaps 35-65, than they do elsewhere.

“People can get intimidated, women especially, and we’re having it be very user- and jargon-friendly, we’re developing Sports Betting 101 pamphlets that we’re going to have at the sportsbook,” she said. “It’s OK to be new to it, and we want what we’re doing up in the promotions area to be the type of experience where everybody feels welcome to come learn about it.”

How steep the learning curve of sports betting in Massachusetts will be remains an unknown.

What’s certain is that class begins Tuesday.

Michael Silverman can be reached at michael.silverman@globe.com.