For unbeaten Lynn Classical, balanced scoring the secret to its success — and historic start

Coach Tom Sawyer credited his players for consistently wanting to get better and focusing on each opponent, rather than looking ahead or thinking big picture.

The Rams have five players averaging between 6 and 11 points per game — Lauren Hennessey (10.9), Ava Thurman (9.9), Keisha Perez (9.1), Lauren Wilson (7.1), and Akiyah Brown (6.7).

Balance has been key for the 13-0 Lynn Classical girls’ basketball team amid a historic start.

“The kids have done a good job taking each individual game plan and executing,” Sawyer said. “Our defense has been solid, and offensively, I would like to think that we have a variety of ways to score.”

▪ Notre Dame Academy (Hingham) recently honored sophomore point guard Ava Orlando for reaching 1,000 career points. Orlando, averaging 21.6 points and 6 assists this season, is the third player in school history to join the club.

NDA’s last 1,000-point scorer, Kate Kelley (Class of 2002), joined Orlando at center court for the pregame ceremony Friday. Coach Nickie Orlando loved watching Kelley pass the torch to Orlando and said moments like that are “why NDA is a special place.”

“I’m happy for Ava,” Nickie Orlando said of her daughter. “She’s put in a lot of hard work. Her past and present teammates have had a huge impact on her and helped put her in a position to succeed.”

Notre Dame Academy sophomore Ava Orlando (left) was welcomed to the 1,000-point club by the last player in the program to hit the grand milestone, Kate Kelley (2002). NDA ATHLETICS

▪ Central Catholic honored its 2013 Division 1 state championship team during Friday’s matchup with Chelmsford.

“It was great to have a bunch of the players and their parents back at Central reminiscing about that amazing season,” said Central coach Casey Grange. “They were tight-knit, tough and, most importantly, fun to be around.”

Central Catholic honored its 2013 state championship team on Friday night. Joe Prezioso

Games to watch

Thursday, No. 17 Brookline at No. 13 Lincoln-Sudbury, 6 p.m. — L-S is cruising, but Margo Mattes and her Brookline teammates have proven they’re capable of knocking off any opponent.

Thursday, No. 14 Bridgewater-Raynham at Norwood, 6 p.m. — The Mustangs have won five straight and will look to keep the momentum rolling against the Trojans, who have won four straight.

Friday, No. 4 Walpole at No. 6 Newton North, 6 p.m. — Walpole’s elite defense will be put to the test against Abigail Wright and the Tigers.

Friday, No. 5 Bishop Feehan at No. 3 St. Mary’s, 6:30 p.m. — As Walpole and Newton North clash, so will the Shamrocks and Spartans to highlight one of the most compelling nights of the season so far.

Tuesday, Cohasset at Norwell, 6:30 p.m. — This rivalry almost always delivers the goods, and this particular matchup should be especially enticing.





Trevor Hass can be reached at trevor.hass@globe.com.