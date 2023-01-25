World track body proposal: No ban on transgender athletes

CAPE TOWN, South Africa — Track and field’s governing body is facing renewed criticism for a proposal to allow transgender athletes to continue competing in top female events, although with stricter rules.

World Athletics has sent a proposal for new regulations governing transgender athletes — and the separate issue of athletes with differences in sex development such as two-time Olympic champion Caster Semenya — to national track federations for their feedback.

The governing body's “preferred option,” it said in a statement this week, is for transgender athletes and those with sex development differences to still be allowed to compete in female events if they reduce their testosterone levels further, to below 2.5 nanomoles per liter of blood.