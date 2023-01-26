Author readings around Boston Jan. 29-Feb. 4

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.
SUNDAY
Caroline Dodds Pennock (“On Savage Shores: How Indigenous Americans Discovered Europe”) is in conversation with Andrew Lipman at 2 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith ... Jessica Lander (”Making Americans: Stories of Historic Struggles, New Ideas, and Inspiration in Immigrant Education”) is in conversation with Rose Francois at 3 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition.
MONDAY
Mai Kim Le (“Worlds Apart: My Personal Life Journey through Transcultural Poverty, Privilege, and Passion”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, free for members) … Catherine Newman (“We All Want Impossible Things”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition … Patricia Engel (“The Faraway World: Stories”) is in conversation with Grace Talusan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … V.V. Ganeshananthan (“Brotherless Night”) is in conversation with Celeste Ng at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
TUESDAY
Adam D. Mendelsohn (“Jewish Soldiers in the Civil War: The Union Army”) is in conversation with Jonathan D. Sarna at 1 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society … Nathan Tavares (“A Fractured Infinity”) is in conversation with Alex Schaffner at 6 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith … Courtney Denelle (“It’s Not Nothing”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Gonzalez James at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Book Store … Amanda Foody (“The Ever Storms”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition … Amy Finkelstein and Ray Fisman (“Risky Business: Why Insurance Markets Fail and What to Do about It”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Barrett Rollins (“In Sickness: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Joan Wickersham at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
WEDNESDAY
William R. Cross (“Winslow Homer: American Passage”) at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees and free for members).
THURSDAY
Matthew F. Delmont (“Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad”) is in conversation with Christian Walkes at 4 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society … V (formerly Eve Ensler) (“Reckoning”) is in conversation with Diane Paulus at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.
FRIDAY
Sigal R. Ben-Porath (“Cancel Wars: How Universities Can Foster Free Speech, Promote Inclusion, and Renew Democracy”) reads at noon virtually via Harvard Book Store … Sean Carroll (“The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $24.50, including a copy of the book; free for Harvard students and faculty) ... Houman Harouni (“Unrevolutionary Times”), Kythe Maryam Heller (“Firebird”), and David Rivard (“Some of You Will Know”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees) ... Nick Brooks (“Promise Boys”) is in conversation with Karen McManus at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.