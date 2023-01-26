Author readings around Boston Jan. 29-Feb. 4

All author appearances are in person and free unless otherwise noted.

MONDAY

Mai Kim Le (“Worlds Apart: My Personal Life Journey through Transcultural Poverty, Privilege, and Passion”) reads at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, free for members) … Catherine Newman (“We All Want Impossible Things”) is in conversation with Joanna Rakoff at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition … Patricia Engel (“The Faraway World: Stories”) is in conversation with Grace Talusan at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … V.V. Ganeshananthan (“Brotherless Night”) is in conversation with Celeste Ng at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

Get The Big To-Do Your guide to staying entertained, from live shows and outdoor fun to the newest in museums, movies, TV, books, dining, and more. Enter Email Sign Up

TUESDAY

Advertisement

Adam D. Mendelsohn (“Jewish Soldiers in the Civil War: The Union Army”) is in conversation with Jonathan D. Sarna at 1 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society … Nathan Tavares (“A Fractured Infinity”) is in conversation with Alex Schaffner at 6 p.m. virtually via Brookline Booksmith … Courtney Denelle (“It’s Not Nothing”) is in conversation with Elizabeth Gonzalez James at 6 p.m. at The Silver Unicorn Book Store … Amanda Foody (“The Ever Storms”) reads at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Cambridge Edition … Amy Finkelstein and Ray Fisman (“Risky Business: Why Insurance Markets Fail and What to Do about It”) read at 7 p.m. at Brookline Booksmith … Barrett Rollins (“In Sickness: A Memoir”) is in conversation with Joan Wickersham at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

Advertisement

WEDNESDAY

William R. Cross (“Winslow Homer: American Passage”) at 6 p.m. at Boston Athenaeum (Tickets are $10, $5 for virtual attendees and free for members).

THURSDAY

Matthew F. Delmont (“Half American: The Epic Story of African Americans Fighting World War II at Home and Abroad”) is in conversation with Christian Walkes at 4 p.m. virtually via New England Historic Genealogical Society … V (formerly Eve Ensler) (“Reckoning”) is in conversation with Diane Paulus at 7 p.m. at Harvard Book Store.

FRIDAY

Sigal R. Ben-Porath (“Cancel Wars: How Universities Can Foster Free Speech, Promote Inclusion, and Renew Democracy”) reads at noon virtually via Harvard Book Store … Sean Carroll (“The Biggest Ideas in the Universe: Space, Time, and Motion”) reads at 7 p.m. at Harvard Science Center at an event hosted by Harvard Book Store (Tickets are $24.50, including a copy of the book; free for Harvard students and faculty) ... Houman Harouni (“Unrevolutionary Times”), Kythe Maryam Heller (“Firebird”), and David Rivard (“Some of You Will Know”) read at 7 p.m. at Grolier Poetry Book Shop (Tickets are $5, free for virtual attendees) ... Nick Brooks (“Promise Boys”) is in conversation with Karen McManus at 7 p.m. at Porter Square Books: Boston Edition.