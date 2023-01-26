Local bestsellers for the week ended Jan. 22

3. Tomorrow, and Tomorrow, and Tomorrow Gabrielle Zevin Knopf

4. Horse Geraldine Brooks Viking

5. Small Things Like These Claire Keegan Grove Press

6. Hell Bent Leigh Bardugo Flatiron Books

7. Mad Honey Jodi Picoult, Jennifer Finney Boylan Ballantine

8. Trust Hernan Diaz Riverhead Books

9. A World of Curiosities Louise Penny Minotaur

10. The Shards Bret Easton Ellis Knopf

HARDCOVER NONFICTION

1. Spare Prince Harry The Duke of Sussex Random House

2. The Creative Act: A Way of Being Rick Rubin Penguin Press

3. Rough Sleepers: Dr. Jim O’Connell’s Urgent Mission to Bring Healing to Homeless People Tracy Kidder Random House

4. The Light We Carry: Overcoming in Uncertain Times Michelle Obama Crown

5. An Immense World: How Animal Senses Reveal the Hidden Realms Around Us Ed Yong Random House

6. And There Was Light: Abraham Lincoln and the American Struggle Jon Meacham Random House

7. I’m Glad My Mom Died Jennette McCurdy Simon & Schuster

8. Atomic Habits: An Easy & Proven Way to Build Good Habits & Break Bad Ones James Clear Avery

9. The Revolutionary: Samuel Adams Stacy Schiff Little, Brown

10. The Good Life: Lessons from the World’s Longest Scientific Study of Happiness Robert Waldinger, MD, Marc Schulz, PhD Simon & Schuster

PAPERBACK FICTION

1. The Seven Husbands of Evelyn Hugo Taylor Jenkins Reid Washington Square Press

2. It Ends With Us Colleen Hoover Atria

3. The Maid Nita Prose Ballantine

4. Circe Madeline Miller Back Bay

5. Verity Colleen Hoover Grand Central

6. It Starts with Us Colleen Hoover Atria

7. The Thursday Murder Club Richard Osman Penguin

8. A Court of Thorns and Roses Sarah J. Maas Bloomsbury Publishing

9. Daisy Jones & the Six Taylor Jenkins Reid Ballantine

10. The Song of Achilles Madeline Miller Ecco

PAPERBACK NONFICTION

1. Braiding Sweetgrass: Indigenous Wisdom, Scientific Knowledge and the Teachings of Plants Robin Wall Kimmerer Milkweed Editions

2. These Precious Days: Essays Ann Patchett Harper Perennial

3. All About Love: New Visions bell hooks Morrow

4. The Body Keeps the Score: Brain, Mind, and Body in the Healing of Trauma Bessel van der Kolk, MD Penguin

5. The January 6th Report Select Committee to Investigate the January 6th Attack on the United States Capitol, et al. Celadon Books

6. The January 6 Report The January 6th Committee Harper Paperbacks

7. Finding the Mother Tree: Discovering the Wisdom of the Forest Suzanne Simard Vintage

8. The Best American Essays 2022 Alexander Chee, Robert Atwan (Eds.) Mariner

9. The Splendid and the Vile: A Saga of Churchill, Family, and Defiance During the Blitz Erik Larson Crown

10. Sapiens: A Brief History of Humankind Yuval Noah Harari Harper Perennial

The New England Indie Bestseller List, as brought to you by IndieBound and NEIBA, for the week ended Sunday, Jan. 22. Based on reporting from the independent booksellers of the New England Independent Booksellers Association and IndieBound. For an independent bookstore near you, visit IndieBound.org.