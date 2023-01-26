Trailer hints at what’s to come in season 4 of ‘Succession’

I have some good news, and who doesn’t want good news these days. HBO has finally announced the return date of “Succession.” Season four of the drama will premiere on March 26, two weeks after the season finale of HBO’s current biggie, “The Last of Us.”

HBO also released a trailer that shows everyone picking up where season 3 left off, after Logan betrayed his children. Now the kids are united against him, but Tom, Shiv’s husband, is on Team Logan. “I’m sure we’ll iron it all out,” Tom says to Logan in the trailer, wondering what would happen to him if he and Shiv broke up. Logan’s response: “If we’re good, we’re good.” Not very consoling, as you’d expect.

Later in the trailer, Tom is shown saying to Greg, “This is a chessboard, and every move is crucial. Like Israel-Palestine, Greg, but harder, and much more important.” I love this show, and I’m counting the weeks.

