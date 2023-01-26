Untangling complex narratives in ‘Brotherless Night’

“I’ve spent roughly half my life working on this book,” said Ganeshananthan, who embarked on the project at the start of 2004. The result, nearly 20 years later, is “ Brotherless Night .”

When V.V. Ganeshananthan set out to write her second novel, she did not think it would end up this way.

The story is set during the Sri Lankan civil war, which first broke out in 1983 between the country’s Sinhalese majority and the various Tamil minority groups. The conflict was the culmination of centuries of tension, heightened by a long history of colonialism that pitted the groups against each other. It took until 2009, several years after Ganeshananthan started working on the book, for the war to end.

“Brotherless Night” follows 16-year-old Sashi, an aspiring doctor living in Jaffna, Sri Lanka. When the war breaks out between the Sinhalese-dominated government and the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam, a militant group fighting for an independent state for Sri Lanka’s Tamil minority, Sashi and the rest of her family are swept up in the violence. As the war drags on, Sashi is forced to navigate the complex dynamics between the government forces, Tamil Tigers, and Indian peacekeepers to keep herself and her family safe.

“A lot of the book is about political differences in communities, and then also what happens to communities when they’re militarized,” Ganeshananthan said, adding that exploring the role women play in militarized conflicts was something she wanted to highlight in the novel.

“I have just seen women civilians doing a massive amount of work to exist in these militarized spaces,” she said. “So to think about that as a challenge of writing: How could I write about women organizing, kind of en masse, and make that exciting? Because I think it was.”

Though Ganeshananthan had heard stories about the war from her Ilankai Tamil family members, the process of untangling the story of how the conflict unfolded proved to be a complicated undertaking. Her background as a journalist, she said, helped by “giving me a sense of humility that I might not know what was going on, and proceed with as few assumptions as possible.”

“As I did my research, I began to understand how the various parties to the conflict were all really bent on telling their versions of the story,” she said. “To understand the extent to which people could censor a story and make that censorship invisible was really fascinating.”

V.V. Ganeshananthan will read at 7 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, in an event hosted by Harvard Book Store, where she will be joined by Celeste Ng.

Maya Homan can be reached at maya.homan@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @MayaHoman.