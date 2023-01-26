New investment fund aims to close the racial wealth gap and reshape real estate in Boston

These three longtime leaders in the Black community have been investors, entrepreneurs, and competitors. Now they are coming together to launch BREIF, the Boston Real Estate Inclusion Fund. It has been in the works for two years and is making its formal debut this week inviting women and investors of color to participate.

Investing in real estate has long been a path for the rich to get richer, and now Darryl Settles, Kirk Sykes, and Richard Taylor want to create that opportunity for people who historically have been excluded from building wealth.

The goal is nothing short of ambitious: To close the racial wealth gap and reshape how real estate gets built in Boston.

The fund — which will invest in Boston development projects — has been formed in partnership with Basis Investment Group, a New York firm that is one of the largest Black-owned real estate investment firms in the country. Basis serves as the fund’s administrator, overseeing the underwriting and management of money. Settles, Sykes, and Taylor identify real estate opportunities and raise capital.

“A lot of this is democratizing an industry that has been somewhat insular, has its own vocabulary, and people think automatically, ‘That’s too big for my level. I can’t participate,’ “ explained Taylor, who, along with Settles and Sykes serves as a BREIF principal.

The fund seeks women and investors of color with a minimum investment of $50,000, but is also exploring crowdfunding platforms to allow for smaller investors.

Typically, developers seek out institutional investors to bankroll projects — think private equity, foundations, and pension funds. But in Boston, individual investors are getting involved as more projects adopt the so-called Massport Model that incentivizes bidders to assemble diverse teams.

The policy, rolled out in 2014, set out to create a new standard for diversity and equity real estate development. The Massachusetts Port Authority, which operates Logan Airport and is a major landowner on the Boston waterfront, no longer wanted development rights to go to the same set of developers, construction firms, and investors, which tend to be predominately white. Companies owned by women and people of color needed to be part of the windfall that major building projects represented.

Massport left the details on how to meet the diversity requirement up to bidders. That resulted in inclusive bids at every level. Settles and Taylor, as investors, were part of the winning bid on the first Massport project using the novel approach — the $550 million Omni Boston Hotel that sits on the agency’s land in the Seaport. That project drew 39 diverse investors contributing a total of $8 million.

The experience allowed Settles and Taylor to get involved in another development seeking diverse investors: Harvard’s $1 billion research campus in Allston. Settles and Taylor ended up leading a team of 150 Black and Latino investors across the country to bring in about $30 million.

“That’s why the Massport model was just so historic. It created a carve out for women and people of color to invest in deals,” said Settles. “Without that having been in place and embraced by the city and by the state, we wouldn’t be at the table.”

Meanwhile, Sykes, who is co-managing partner of Boston development firm Accordia Partners, was rounding up diverse investors for the Massport hotel site and another Seaport project, but ended up losing those bids.

It was Basis Investment Group’s Tammy Jones and Dale Burnett who suggested that Sykes, Settles, and Taylor become a team of rivals. They all knew each other through the Real Estate Executive Council, a national trade association for Black and Latino executives in commercial real estate.

“When inclusion ends up being exclusive, it’s not a good outcome,” said Sykes. “We got tired of coming in No. 2, and now we can be No. 1 on multiple deals with multiple partners, and we can invite people in with certainty that they can participate.”

Working together created a more efficient and sustainable way to raise capital, and bringing in Basis professionalized the process. Basis is already committed to this space and has invested and loaned over $1.3 billion with women and investors of color.

“That’s the beauty of Darryl, Kirk, and Richard coming together because those three were competing. I saw that, and I said, ‘Why do that?’ Let’s come together. We’re more powerful together,” said Jones, founder and CEO of Basis Investment Group who also serves as chair of the Real Estate Executive Council. “Other communities do that. They invest together and loan together.”

BREIF is currently raising money for two Seaport projects — $10 million for 22 Drydock Ave. and $30 million for Parcel H.

Diverse investors matter for another reason: Money talks, and it’s a chance to shape what gets built and for whom.

Settles, Taylor, and Sykes have been doing that their entire careers, investing in Black and brown neighborhoods, from restaurants to real estate. Consider what Sykes has done in co-developing Crosstown Center in Roxbury two decades ago in a part of the city that still struggles to attract investment.

Sykes recalls how his participation meant the project’s hotel had New England’s first Black general manager, that people of color made up 95 percent of the hotel workforce, and the development featured the most diverse retail in the city.

“All of those things don’t happen unless somebody who has an investment risk and reward is involved in the outcome and cares,” said Sykes.

Ultimately, launching BREIF allows diverse investors to pool their money and have more of an impact.

“The larger the investment the more say you have,“ added Sykes. “I would hope as a Commonwealth and as a city what we want is that voice that’s inclusive of all to be a loud voice.”

Shirley Leung is a Business columnist. She can be reached at shirley.leung@globe.com.