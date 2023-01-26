Are you a lover, not a skier? Best bets for romance in Stowe

In other words, lazy though we are, we’ll put in some effort to create a romantic weekend this Valentine’s month. Happily, Stowe, Vt., will do the rest. This classic New England-meets-Austria mountain town is so cute, with its charming Main Street, white-steepled church, and backdrop of mountains, that you’ll look extra-adorable just by being here. Of course, there’s skiing and riding (on 485 skiable acres, with 116 trails at Stowe Mountain Resort), but you don’t have to get sporty to have a good time. Stowe excels at sybaritic pleasures, such as hot-tubbing with a view, taking scenic winter walks (mitten-in-mitten), eating all the great food, and canoodling in front of the fireplace.

Rule No. 1 for a romantic winter getaway: Don’t pack the fleece onesie. Not that there will be any scanty nightwear in its place — this is New England, after all. But we’ll substitute some cuter loungewear. We may even dab on toenail polish.

Here’s how even the laziest of lovers can ignite romance in Stowe.

Friday night: Romantic digs and a slice of heaven

They had us at “outdoor hot tub.” Topnotch Resort (www.topnotchresort.com; from $269) offers a slew of activities, including pickleball and fat-tire biking, but the amenity that set our romance-loving hearts aglow was the pool and spa zone. The outdoor heated pool and hot tub are adults-only, perfect for soaking in 100-plus-degree, bubbly water with your Significant Other as the snow gently dusts your eyelashes. Bonus: views of the surrounding Green Mountains. And we can’t think of a better way to warm up than making S’mores around a firepit.

Built into a wooded glade in the foothills of Mount Mansfield, Topnotch has the lodge-y feel you want when you’re in ski country, plus bowls of clementines, fresh cookies, and staff who’ll clean the snow off your car without prompting. Guest rooms are comfortable and quiet, with the nice touches we appreciate, like reading lights, uncomplicated showers, and magnifying mirrors. (Three suites and 16 resort homes on the property have fireplaces.)

But first: Dinner. Sure, there are fancier places to bring your sweetie, but who can resist a lavishly-topped, perfectly-executed New York-style pizza? As a pizza joint, Piecasso Pizzeria & Lounge (www.piecasso.com; pies $17-$25.50) is swanky, with martinis and Vermont microbrews, but it’s really all about the pizza. Rated among the top 11 slices in the country by Travel + Leisure, Piecasso uses locally-grown organic products to make pies like the famous meat-loaded Carcass. We had romance in mind, so we opted for the (slightly lighter) Old School Supreme. If your partner leaves you the last slice, hold on tight; that’s true love.

Has Cupid come a-calling? Let someone special know. We found this one at Remarkable Things. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Saturday: Wintry walks and hot-buttered rum

After donning enough layers to outfit the entire Von Trapp clan, we headed out for a winter walk on the 5-mile Stowe Recreation Path and the connecting, meadow-like Quiet Path. Our snowshoes remained in the trunk — there wasn’t enough snow for that. Still, the mountains-meet-river views and pastoral setting made it a pretty ramble. (Tip: Park at Thompson Park to access the trail; a GPS may send you to the town dump.)

In Stowe Village, even shopping is romantic if you do it right. That means a visit to Laughing Moon Chocolates (www.laughingmoonchocolates.com.) What’s Valentine’s Day without chocolate? Just another random Tuesday. Everything in the glass cases looks gorgeous, but we recommend filling up a box with the best thing they make: dark chocolate-covered sea salt caramels. These are round, not square-shaped, so there’s more room for buttery caramel deliciousness inside that chocolate orb.

Shaw’s General Store and Stowe Mercantile are always worth a pass-through, but the artisan shops are where this ski town shines. We even found the perfect, Cupid-approved Valentine’s gift — heart art — at the Remarkable Things at Stowe Craft gallery (www.stowecraft.com).

Doc Ponds is a great place to chill with a burger and a beverage after a day outdoors. Adding to the vibe: turntables that play classic vinyl. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Time for food and a warm-up. Created by Eric Warnstedt and William McNeil of Hen of the Wood, Doc Ponds (www.docponds.com) is a classic chill scene, full of cute couples in pompom hats. The burger, with cheese and “special sauce,” is great, but the real special sauce here is the collection of 1,000 or so vinyl records. You never know what will be spinning on the turntable when you visit — we got Aretha and Diana Ross, yay — but it will definitely go well with a burger and hot-buttered rum.

Wanting to impress our partner with our rugged outdoorsiness, we suggested yet another winter walk, in Wiessner Woods. Maintained by the Stowe Land Trust (www.stowelandtrust.org), the 80-acre property is a glorious stand of mature hemlock, spruce, white pine, maple, beech, and birch trees. Miles of trails wind through the forest, including a portion of the Catamount Trail. Wouldn’t those snow-dappled trees make a great background for selfies? Nah! Comfort won out, and we headed back to Topnotch for a swim, a soak, a sauna, a steam, and — our gift to each other — a massage.

Poking around the shops on Main Street in Stowe Village is pleasant in any season. Stowe Mercantile has a wide variety of stuff, not to mention a mounted moose head. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Saturday night: Nightlife? Nada.

Feeling delightfully mellow after the pool-and-spa time (and quite aromatic thanks to a slick of eucalyptus massage oil), we had dinner at the resort, at a coveted table alongside the fireplace. A peek outside revealed something wonderful: freshly falling snow. Naturally, everyone was positively giddy at this development, from little kids to the two guys wearing spa robes at dinner.

After-dinner drinks and live music are typical elements of a romantic weekend, but in Stowe, not so much. During our visit, there was live music from 4 to 7 at Stowe Cider, and from 6 to 9 at the Field Guide Lodge, proof that this is not a late-night party town. “People are up early, play hard, and go to bed early,” said our server at Doc Ponds, where they close at 9 p.m. on Saturday nights.

Of course, you can do a romantic ski weekend in Stowe. But if you’re not up for skiing and riding, you won’t get bored. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Sunday: Fabulous views, no skiing required

Hello, big, beautiful snow and bluebird sky! To celebrate Mom Nature’s bounty, we rose early and headed to Stowe Mountain Resort (www.stowe.com) to ride the Mansfield Gondola to the top of Vermont’s highest (4,395 feet) peak. While the gondola itself didn’t offer great views (thanks, snow guns, for encrusting the windows!), the view at the summit was fabulous — a “Frozen”-like fantasy of towering, white-cloaked pines and glistening glades. If you want to ride the gondola sans skiing, it will cost you $35 (for comparison, a same-day lift ticket on the weekend is $189 at the window.)

Also, Stowe has begun charging $30 for parking on weekends and holidays, presumably to discourage driving. Happily, there’s a workaround: The free Stowe 108 bus. It runs back and forth between the village and the ski mountain, making stops along the way. If you’re staying at Topnotch Resort, hop on the complimentary Mercedes Benz ski shuttle (no service Tuesday and Wednesday).

Arrive in the afternoon, and there’s a bonus activity to add to your gondola ride: dining-with-a-view at the Cliff House Restaurant on the summit. There’s also a waffle shop. Early-birds that we were, nothing was open, so we headed back to Stowe Village and queued up with approximately 10,000 other souls for a biscuit sandwich at Butler’s Pantry (www.butlerspantrystowe.com).

What we didn’t do (but we’d like to do next time)

Few things are more romantic than a horse-drawn sleigh ride through the woods. At least we think so: Due to lack of sufficient snow coverage, operator Gentle Giants (www.facebook.com/gentlegiantsvt/) was offering horse-and-carriage rides instead. But hey, a sleigh ride is a good excuse to come back to Stowe — and buy one of those heart sculptures if Cupid doesn’t come through.

One final note: Add some adrenaline to your romantic getaway

One of the oldest and most unique ski races in North America, the Stowe Derby take place on Feb. 26, its 78th year. People of all ages participate in the challenging 20-kilometer cross-country ski race, skiing down Mount Mansfield’s Auto Toll Road and along the Stowe Recreation Path to Stowe Village. The course has a total vertical drop of almost 2,700 feet. Now that’s heart-stopping! For information: www.gostowe.com.

For information, visit www.gostowe.com; www.topnotchresort.com; www.stowe.com.

































































































Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com