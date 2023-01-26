Bánh Mì Oi expands to Foxborough; Momma’s aims for a March debut in Cambridge

Expansions : Duxbury’s Island Creek Oysters (403 Washington St.) will open a counter-service indoor raw bar on Friday, Jan. 27. Settle onto a couch and enjoy freshly shucked oysters Wednesday and Thursday from 4 p.m. and Friday, Saturday, and Sunday from noon, overlooking Duxbury Bay.

Coming soon: Hotly anticipated Momma’s Grocery + Wine is slated for a March debut, according to owner Danielle Pattavina. The North Cambridge shop (2304 Massachusetts Ave.) will have a takeout window for coffee and soft-serve (come summer, of course), pantry provisions, wines from all over the world, seasonal delicacies, and lots of local produce. (Pattavina, a South Shore native, is a farmstand fiend.) Before Momma’s, she ran The Beach Plum on Martha’s Vineyard and also worked at ultra-curated wine bar Rebel Rebel .

West Roxbury’s Bánh Mì Oi (1759 Centre St.) will bring its exceptional Vietnamese baguette sandwiches to Foxborough (8 Wall St.) in the coming days, Owner Yeanie Bach says to expect the same menu as her city location, with lots of bánh mì varieties: cold cuts, fried fish or shrimp, barbecue pork, lemongrass steak, and more. There’s also pho, vermicelli or rice bowls, and Vietnamese iced coffee.

Returns: Row 34′s taco pop-up, La Ventana, is back for a limited time: The Burlington ghost kitchen (300 District Ave.) will serve takeout on Sundays through Feb. 12. Order double-tortilla tacos filled with spicy grilled shrimp, beer battered fish, lobster, tempura mushrooms, and more.

Farewells: Union Square’s much-loved Filipino destination, Tanám (1 Bow Market Way), has closed.

“I’ve been immensely proud of this little food and art space that’s challenged the ‘it is what it is’ narrative of hospitality,” owner Ellie Tiglao wrote in an open letter on Instagram. “Consider labor when you think about sustainability. People who work in hospitality deserve a living wage (hint: It is not $15 an hour),” she continued. “Ask where your vegetables come from and how much the staff is being paid.”

A bittersweet footnote: Tiglao was just nominated for a James Beard award in the Best Chef: Northeast category.





Kara Baskin can be reached at kara.baskin@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @kcbaskin.