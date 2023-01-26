Comedian and actor Sal Vulcano loves Boston’s food and audiences

If you could travel anywhere right now, and money was no object, where would you go? Hmmm. Well, time would need to be no object as well. We’re just about to wrap filming on season 10 of “Impractical Jokers” and start up with the newest IJ international arena tour, the “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive” tour. Boston here we come! I also launched a podcast network over the pandemic and cohost two podcasts — “Taste Buds” and “Hey Babe!” — as well as touring solo as a stand-up and preparing to shoot my first special this summer. On top of that, we have a development deal with our production company, Bad Woods. Now that I got all my plugs out of the way, I guess what I’m saying is if I could go anywhere right now, I’d go straight to bed. This is a public cry for help. My non-OCD answer would be Switzerland and Italy.

Sal Vulcano, a comedian, actor, and producer known for his uncontrollable and infectious laughter, has been entertaining audiences as a stand-up comic and member of the popular hidden camera/prank-pulling TV show “Impractical Jokers” for more than a decade. Now that 2023 has arrived, Vulcano, 46, said he is looking forward to the upcoming 34-date “Drive Drive Drive Drive Drive” tour with his “Impractical Jokers” castmates and childhood besties from Staten Island David “Murr” Murray and Brian “Q” Quinn (fourth member Joe Gatto recently left the comedy troupe). They’ll be at the Wang Theatre for two shows on Feb. 4. This is the group’s fifth tour and Vulcano said they will be “pushing the envelope” more than ever. “There’s a portion of the show that is interactive, so there will be lots of audience participation,” he said. “And we will be telling really, really personal stories.” Vulcano said that in his 11 years of touring, Boston audiences have “undoubtedly been one of my favorite … and I’m not just saying that.” We caught up with the New Yorker, who said he is anticipating getting some “good food” and “catching up with some friends” when he is in Boston, to talk about all things travel.

Where was the first place you traveled to after COVID restrictions were lifted? I traveled to Los Angeles and Seattle to visit friends, as well as a long weekend to Mexico. I don’t like to fly, so I used to have a rule that I would only get on a plane for a trip of significance. But I’ve come to learn that weekend travel is underrated. It can work wonders.

Do you prefer booking trips through a travel agent or on your own? I’m travel agent all the way. I just mentioned my travel agent to a friend this morning and he balked, [saying] “Travel agent? What is it, 1986?” I find them to be an invaluable resource of information. Support your local travel agent. Support 1986.

Thoughts on an “unplugged” vacation? It’s the only vacation I desire, but it’s extremely hard to pull off. I take major umbrage with the inability to be unplugged in general these days. Again, we could all use some 1986.

Do you use all of your vacation time or leave some on the table? My work is not traditional in that sense, so I scrape up the time when I can get it. Europeans do it right with their months-long holidays. Wish that cultural staple made its way across to the US. We should start the movement. When I say “we,” I of course mean the readers and all of the Boston Globe staff and myself. It’s on us now.

What has been your worst vacation experience? Remember that trip to Los Angeles and Seattle we spoke about that time? After COVID restrictions were lifted? I got COVID on that trip and spent Seattle in bed. Ironically ... I guess I got my wish — of going straight to bed. Well played, universe [laughs].

Do you vacation to relax, to learn, or for the adventure of it all? Gimme it all, babe.

What book do you plan on bringing with you to read on your next vacation? This past year I found myself on tour in Tulsa and I stumbled upon the home from the movie “The Outsiders.” Recommend! Ask for Danny Boy, the founder and curator. So many great stories. Anyway, he gifted me the original book, and later informed me that the author, S.E. Hinton, was aware of my existence. That blew my mind. I have been looking for the opportunity to read it ever since.

If you could travel with one famous person/celebrity, who would it be? Off the top of my head, I would travel with Nathan Fielder, Eddie Murphy, Richard Branson, or Halle Berry. Nathan and Eddie are geniuses. Richard, or Dick, as his friends probably call him, has to be a blast. Yeah, Dicky B. and I would have a humdinger. Ms. Halle Berry I would like to get to know, hopefully fall in love with, and begin a family. All simple asks, really.

What is the best gift to give a traveler? Recommendations from experience. And a Dave & Buster’s gift card.

What is your go-to snack for a flight or a road trip? For a flight, anything that isn’t off-putting. There’s nothing worse than the person that chokes down a tuna melt before takeoff. For a road trip, all bets are off. I mean, I’d get a full Entenmann’s all-butter pound loaf. I’m crazy like that.

What is the coolest souvenir you’ve picked up on a vacation? Aside from a tradition of getting my mom a refrigerator magnet from all the locations I travel to, I’ve abandoned the idea of a stereotypical souvenir long ago. If at all, I’ll look for local artwork. Or even a unique stone or shell … something natural. Super exciting stuff, I know.

What is your favorite app/website for travel? I tend to use Kayak. Love a good aggregator.

What has travel taught you? There are a million worlds outside of your own and you’d be robbing yourself of life if you did not experience them. Also, the world is round.

What is your best travel tip? Become a smart, efficient, expert packer. It’s truly a game changer.