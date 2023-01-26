Is this Maine’s most romantic town?

The February festival “was borne out of the idea of stretching out Valentine’s Day to a full month of love and festivities,” says Justin Grimes of the Kennebunkport Resort Collection ( www.kennebunkportresortcollection.com ), the hoteliers who conceived “Paint the Town Red” in 2015. Other local businesses and the Kennebunk-Kennebunkport-Arundel Chamber of Commerce have hopped onto the heart-bedecked bandwagon, and visitor numbers are growing each year. Bring on the red twinkling lights, “red plate” specials, “red tag sales,” tequila tastings, live music, and hotel packages with blooms and bubbly. Since nothing says winter fun like an ice bar, count on one of those, too, marking the festival’s launch on Feb. 4.

Looking to zhoosh up your love life? Skip “Netflix and Chill” and try bungee jumping, heli-skiing, or sky diving on your next date. (If “The Bachelor” has taught us anything, it’s the power of an adrenalin rush as a romance-booster.) Already coupled? Do something novel and unexpected with your partner to keep things fresh, relationship experts advise. Would that include going to a beloved summertime enclave like Kennebunkport, Maine, in frozen February? Why, yes. Yes, it would, according to the good folks who dreamed up “Paint the Town Red.” They’re aiming to make this coastal town the most romantic destination in Maine.

A gussied-up gondola at Via Sophia by the Sea is wildly popular. Bring another couple or two, or your best galentines. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

New this year: There will be kid-friendly activities tied to school vacation (the week of Feb. 20), featuring tie-dye, flower crown-making, and watercolor painting classes. Rounding out the offerings are grown-up-themed events like liquor tastings and a Galentine-friendly pop-up Tree Spa at the Cape Arundel Inn. While the lobster pounds and super-touristy spots remain shuttered, “some businesses that close for the winter will open in February for Paint the Town Red,” Grimes notes.

Tip: Now is a great time to try a coveted Kennebunkport restaurant or hotel that sells out in high season. The acclaimed farm-to-table restaurant, Earth at Hidden Pond, has been winterized and is now open year-round — and booking up like crazy. The Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club, on the Kennebec River, is open this winter, too.

During Paint the Town Red, red lights and hearts are everywhere. Local galleries and shops have gifts that would set a Valentine’s heart aflutter. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

To get you into the spirit, we visited Kennebunkport before they festooned the place with hearts and flowers, for a sneak preview of what’s in store for those who venture north to Paint the Town Red. But please do not mistake it for the original meaning of the phrase — ”to engage in a riotous spree,” according to the Oxford English Dictionary. Nobody wants that. Here’s what to put on your Kennebunkport winter itinerary.

Eat, drink, and be grateful it’s not swimsuit season

From the fabulous focaccia to famous Earth Doughnuts, Earth at Hidden Pond (www.earthathiddenpond.com), serves the superlative fare that has earned four diamonds from AAA, among other plaudits. Open for dinner under the helm of Chef Joe Schafer, the restaurant’s lodge-like ambience (and massive fireplace) is convivial in winter. The four- or five-course prix fixe Valentine’s week menu ($100 or $108 per person), will feature items including red beet risotto, Mere Point oysters, torchon foie gras, local flounder, and raspberry souffle. Yes, it’s pricey, but this may be the best meal you’ll eat all year, as our dining companion raved.

Earth at Hidden Pond is known for farm-to-table cuisine — and these doughnuts. It’s easier to get a reservation now than in summertime. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

Remember those dining igloos that became a thing when the pandemic first started? Welcome to next-gen outdoor dining. At Via Sophia by the Sea in Lower Kennebunk Village (www.viasophiabythesea.com; entrees from $30), you can dine in a heated gondola, all decked out with fur pillows and twinkling lights. (Bring your crew; the gondola seats six people and has a $350 food and beverage minimum.) This new osteria offers scratch-made fare for brunch (weekends) and dinner. Think arancini, baked burrata, grilled calamari, lobster agnolotti, and — the best thing that has ever happened to a Brussels sprout — crispy sprouts drenched in lemon aioli with bread crumbs and parmesan. There’s only one gondola, but plenty of indoor tables (included the coveted two-tops near the fireplace.)

Not feeling a gondola? At The Boathouse Restaurant (https://boathouseme.com; entrees from $23), settle in for lunch or dinner in a faux lighthouse, keeper’s cottage, or fishing shack — in winter, they sit on the deck in lieu of igloos. Best to grab a couple of good friends for this one, too; there’s a $250 minimum for food and drinks.

Call them "free spirits," not mocktails — they’re pretty, tasty, and alcohol free. Cocktail-themed classes are offered in February during Paint the Town Red. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

During Paint the Town Red, the Rabbit Hole bar at Via Sophia by the Sea will host live music and cocktail classes. We took a Zero ABV (zero-alcohol) mixology class (Dry January!) with bartender Ashley Wilson, creating mocktails like the rosy-hued Best Self (with zero ABV tequila, pomegranate and lime juices, and simple syrup, garnished with a sprig of rosemary and dehydrated lime peel.) “In the past five years, ‘free spirit’ (spirits-free) drinks have really boomed,” says Wilson. And isn’t ‘learning something new together’ one of those relationship-enhancing moves?

Long walks on the beach and other pursuits

Around Kennebunkport’s Dock Square and the lower village of Kennebunk (connected by bridge), it’s definitely a quieter vibe than bustling summertime. But some fun shops stay open, like Daytrip Society, Daytrip Jr., Dock Square Emporium, H.B. Provisions (great for breakfast), and Minka, an adorable treasure-trove of handmade home goods and jewelry, arranged by color. In February, you can actually squeeze into the tiniest of these shops.

Does your idea of romance feature long walks on the beach, even in winter? Gooch’s Beach in Kennebunkport is a scenic choice, if you can handle the cold. Surfers love it. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

And it’s definitely easier to visit beauty spots like Goose Rocks Beach in winter, when visitors don’t need a parking pass — simply pull into a parking space along the street. This three-mile, wave-battered stretch of sand borders Cape Porpoise to the southwest and Granite Point to the northeast. Maintained by the Kennebunkport Conservation Trust (www.kporttrust.org), Goose Rocks Beach is about 15 minutes from Dock Square by car.

Closer to town, Gooch’s Beach, also known as Long Beach, is a great spot for a wind-whipped winter walk. But even in the snowy season, this beach — one of a string of beaches along Beach Avenue — gets busy on weekends, because of the great surf. Yep, surf. Hardy wet-suited types are out there in force all winter.

Kennebunkport is starting to open up in winter; the Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club (this is a guest room) is now an option for chilly season guests. And the rates are way better than summer. Diane Bair for The Boston Globe

If you go . . .

For information on Paint the Town Red events and packages, visit www.kennebunkportresortcollection.com and www.gokennebunks.com. Want to make a weekend of it? The Yachtsman Hotel & Marina Club, a chicly converted motel on the river, is a fun, unexpected choice in winter; https://yachtsmanlodge.com; from $169. Their LoveKPT special is available for two-night stays, with 15 percent off room rate, plus late checkout, sparkling wine, macarons, and fresh flowers. Other participating properties include the Kennebunkport Inn, www.kennebunkportinn.com; from $129; Cape Arundel Inn & Resort, www.capearundelinn.com; from $229; and The Boathouse Waterfront Hotel, https://boathouseme.com, from $149. Two-night minimum stays are required on weekends during February.

Diane Bair and Pamela Wright can be reached at bairwright@gmail.com