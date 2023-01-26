Netflix releases first trailer for ‘Bill Russell: Legend’ documentary

Netflix on Wednesday released the first trailer for “Bill Russell: Legend,” offering viewers a glimpse of what to expect from the upcoming documentary about the late Celtics great.

Directed by Sam Pollard, the two-part film will feature the last interview with Russell prior to his passing in July 2022, and will also delve into the center’s personal archives.

Early in the trailer, Russell cracks a joke about being cut from his junior varsity team — a small speed bump on the road to back-to-back NCAA titles, a 1956 Olympic gold medal, and 11 NBA championships.