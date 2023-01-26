Toboggan fun, a celebration of Black architects, and cycling clothes from New England

Bring a toboggan, some friends, and your sense of adventure and race in the 32nd annual US National Toboggan Championships in Camden, Maine, Feb. 3-5. You don’t have to be a pro to compete — just a bit fearless. Warm weather has moved the race from the traditional icy chute to the ski area at the Camden Snow Bowl, where a special course will be built for racers (complete with tall snowy sidewalls to contain toboggans and a launch ramp that mimics the original one). More than 400 teams will compete during the three-day event, with two-, three-, and four-person divisions. The event includes a performance by the David Mallett Band with special guests The Dinallos at the Camden Opera House, Feb. 3; a costume contest parade in Tobogganville and a chili challenge at a harborside hotel on Feb. 4. An awards ceremony for toboggan champs Feb. 5 caps the weekend. Shuttles available between downtown Camden and the Snow Bowl, where parking is very limited. www.camdensnowbowl.com .

A majority of the 519 rooms and suites at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler in Whistler, B.C., have been renovated as of this year, many featuring beautiful live-edge headboards, birch bark-like wallpaper, and in-room yoga mats. Brandon Barre/Fairmont Chateau Whistler

Whistler hotel’s free events and feature-rich rooms

Go for a polar bear dip, view bald eagles, or join a snowshoe adventure for free through a little-known program available to guests at the Fairmont Chateau Whistler in Whistler, B.C. Whistler Experience Guides offers “mild to wild” outings — anything from an art museum tour or yoga session to an on-mountain ski tour — to those who reserve a spot in advance (guides are free, some activities have fees). Also enjoy Fairmont Chateau Whistler’s newly renovated rooms: All 519 rooms and suites have been renovated as of this year, many featuring beautiful live-edge headboards, birch bark-like wallpaper, and in-room yoga mats. Book a stay in a Fairmont Gold room and enjoy private check-in/check-out in the Gold Lounge, access to a library (take a book or leave one), and free breakfasts (with everything from yogurt fruit cups to eggs benedict), afternoon snacks, and a plentiful selection of apres-ski hors d’oeuvres and desserts — perfect for families (kids will never go hungry and you can even take food back to your room). Gold Rooms also come with a selection of essential oil aromatherapy pods in the showers — a relaxing feature only found in several other North American hotels. Traveling with a cat? Ask for a window shelf so your furry friend has stellar outdoor views while you’re off adventuring. Has it been a while since you skied? Schedule a session with the hotel’s onsite athletic trainer, who can create a program for your needs and offer ski-specific exercises to prep for the slopes. Room rates start at $485 per night standard room, $672 Gold room. www.fairmont.com/whistler.

Benjamin F. McAdoo Jr., the first Black architect registered in Washington state and the founder of the first African American-owned architecture practice in Seattle, at his drawing table, 1981. Learn about Black architects who have helped shape the country at a new exhibit at Seattle's Museum of History and Industry, “From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers,” Feb. 4 through April 30. Tom Barlet

Exhibit celebrates Black architects

Learn about Black architects who have helped shape Seattle, the Pacific Northwest, and the country at a new exhibit at the Museum of History and Industry. “From the Ground Up: Black Architects and Designers” runs Feb. 4 through April 30 in Seattle, the first venue for this national traveling exhibit before it moves on to the Museum of Science and Industry, Chicago. The exhibit highlights the work of 24 Black architects and designers dating back to the 1800s and showcases some of their iconic landmarks nationwide, from Los Angeles’ Pacific Design Center to Harlem’s St. Philips Protestant Episcopal Church (on the National Register of Historic Places). Video interviews with cutting-edge architects Germane Barnes, Tiara Hughes, and Curtis J. Moody address the experience of being a Black person in the field of architecture and the racism these architects have faced. Also learn about Benjamin F. McAdoo Jr., the first Black architect registered in Washington state and the founder of the first African American-owned architecture practice in Seattle. On Feb. 15, local historian Mary Henry, author of the new book “Tributes: Black People Whose Names Grace Seattle Sites,” will give a free talk about the Black people whose names can be found on Seattle-area street signs, parks, concert halls, and other city sites. See website for other special programs. Admission: free 14 and under to $22 for adults; free for all on the first Thursday of each month, 5-8 p.m. 206-324-1126, www.mohai.org.

Velocio, founded by long-time New England bikers and residents Brad Sheehan and Andrew Gardner — creates cycling clothes for all seasons (designed in New England and made in Italy) and purposes, whether you’re commuting by bike, training on two wheels, or pedaling around for fun. Velocio

EVERYWHERE

Versatile cycling clothes from New England

Whether you’re commuting by bike, training on two wheels, or pedaling around for fun, consider investing in bike gear that will keep you comfortable throughout the year. Velocio, founded by long-time New England bikers and residents Brad Sheehan and Andrew Gardner — creates cycling clothes for all seasons (designed in New England and made in Italy). The company’s new Alpha Merino Air Jacket (available in men’s and women’s versions) blends Polartec’s Alpha insulation with merino wool on the front panels, collar, and sleeves to provide warmth where it counts, offering significant insulation without adding a lot of bulk. The jacket’s Pertex Quantum Air exterior traps air to help boost the jacket’s insulating qualities and fends off wind and rain without sacrificing breathability. It also has a full-length front zip and three pockets on the back for stowing cycling treats or gear. Pair the jacket with Velocio’s new fleece-lined Thermal Bib Knickers (men’s only) that can withstand winter temps without being bulky and perform well when the days start warming up (the three-quarter length helps with venting). The bibs have a water-repellent fabric and a front panel that blocks wind, and a comfy chamois for long rides and commutes. Women can choose from the Thermal Bib Shorts or Thermal Bib Tights. Sizes on all pieces extend to 3XL for women and 4XL for men. $249 jacket; $239-$269 for shorts, knickers, or tights. https://velocio.cc.

