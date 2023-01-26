My friend experienced a tragedy. When I invite him to gatherings, I worry someone will ask him about it.

I have a friend whose only child died a few years ago. I’ve occasionally invited him to events with other friends who don’t know him, and I always wonder whether I should give my other friends a warning, because invariably, someone asks him whether or not he has children. He always handles it well, but I feel bad, like maybe I could have done something to avoid this uncomfortable situation. But I also feel bad if I say something beforehand because then, my friends think of him as “that guy who lost a child.”

What an awful, awful thing. Talk to your friend about how he’d like you to handle the situation in the future. He might prefer having you clue people in, or not; it might be an it-depends. If he has no preference, give people a generic heads-up, something like, “By the way, don’t ask Jim about family stuff, he’s had a bad time,” should do. Jim is the focus of our concern, but your other friends and acquaintances deserve consideration, too, a warning so they don’t accidentally step on that particular land mine.

What happened to your friend is horrifying and thankfully rare. (And good on you for supporting him. Friends so often drift away in the wake of tragedies like this.) But the conversational dynamic is an everyday one: Person A has information they’d like to keep private, but that information is easily revealed during ordinary social interaction. The car accident was traumatic and you’d rather not talk about it, but there you are on crutches; you’ve always drunk to toasts before but now you’re covering your glass; a standard getting-to-know-you question from Person B hits on your personal tragedy or existential crisis.

When you’re Person A, get ahead of the narrative. If your appearance or behavior has changed, people will notice and be curious even if they’re too polite or New England-ish to ask — it’s human nature. Have a noncommittal sound bite and a conversational pivot to take Person B in a new direction. “I’m cutting out alcohol because I’m feeling low energy — doesn’t it feel like bedtime at 8, at this time of year?”

If you’re Person B, and you’ve accidentally asked the Wrong Question or raised the Wrong Topic, apologize sincerely and pivot as best you can: “I am so sorry, I didn’t mean to bring up something painful. This is a lovely [wedding/conference/demolition derby], it’s so nice to have these things in person again.” Under no circumstances dissolve in mortified self-recrimination, thus forcing Person A to comfort you, however much of a temptation it will be to do so.

This advice presumes a polite, well-meaning Person B, but sometimes there are Persons B who aggressively pursue questioning, insist on foisting booze on the unwilling, or the like. These people need to be shut down (either with “that’s none of your business” or the painful truth) and allowed to sit with the awkwardness they created.

