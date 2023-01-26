Asteroid fly-by Thursday night will be watched by scientists around the world, Harvard astronomer says

The asteroid, named 2023 BU, is not a threat to hit Earth, according to NASA. It will reach its closest point — about 2,200 miles from the surface — at 7:27 p.m. over the southern tip of South America, NASA said.

“The bells were ringing, and that’s why people around the world said, ‘Okay, let’s observe this object as soon as possible,’” said Peter Veres, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics and a research scientist at the Minor Planet Center.

An asteroid the size of a box truck will whizz by Earth Thursday evening, highlighting how a global network of scientists detects and tracks space objects, a Harvard astronomer said.

Advertisement

Veres said that the asteroid’s prolonged proximity to Earth has given astronomers ample time to conduct research and collect data. 2023 BU is estimated to between 11.5 and 28 feet across and will not be visible to the naked eye, according to NASA.

All of the closest recorded asteroids have come in the past few years, Veres said, which is simply because technology is improving. Instances like this have “definitely happened before,” Veres said.

“It’s basically because our detection capabilities are getting better every single year,” Veres said in an interview. “Only recently have we been able to see objects the size of, let’s say, a small car.”

2023 BU was discovered on Jan. 21 by astronomer Gennadiy Borisov, who also discovered the first-known interstellar comet, NASA said. Almost immediately, organizations such as NASA and the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics were able to chart its course.

“All of the processing is pretty much done in real time,” Veres said.

As 2023 BU zooms by, its trajectory will be altered by Earth’s gravity, with its oval orbit around the sun increasing from about 359 to 425 days, according to NASA. Even if the asteroid were on course to strike Earth, it would turn into a fireball upon entering the atmosphere and disintegrate, scientists said.

Advertisement

“It would be a very bright bullet,” Veres said. “If an object of this size is in the air, it will be spectacular in the sky, but only small fragments will survive to fly through the atmosphere.”

The chances that a large asteroid will actually strike Earth in the near future? Not likely, Veres said.

“When we talk about objects that are much larger than 2023 BU, let’s say, one kilometer across, that basically happens once every million years,” Veres said. “When it comes to objects that are the size of the one that killed the dinosaurs 65 million years ago, that’s very different, about once per 100 million years.”

The Virtual Telescope Project is livestreaming the asteroid as it passes by, starting at 2:15 p.m.





Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.