A behind-the-scenes food tour, a jazz concert, and a nature sketching workshop

The National Streetcar Museum in Lowell is now open all year on weekends from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Located at 15 Shattuck St., the museum showcases the history of trolleys through interactive exhibits and displays. Museum volunteers give guided tours of the displays for visiting families. Admission is $3 for adults; $2 for kids 3-12; 2 and under free. To get tickets, register at eventbrite.com .

Foodies looking to try local eateries can join the Union Square Somerville Food Tour in Somerville . The tour will visit local restaurants while meeting owners for a behind-the-scenes look. Those interested will get to try a large variety of foods, from authentic Mexican street food to fried grasshoppers. The tour has multiple dates until March 25, and tickets cost $75. For more information, go to eventbrite.com .

The Jazz Composers Alliance is hosting a concert Feb. 1 in Arlington at the high school auditorium, 869 Mass. Ave. The Arlington High School Jazz Band will play new music by resident composers David Harris, Darrell Katz, Bob Pilkington, and Mimi Rabson. The alliance provides students with the opportunity to create and perform their own compositions. Doors open at 7 p.m. and admission is free to the public.

In collaboration with chocolate company Taza, Brookline cheese shop curds&co will offer a chocolate and cheese tasting class Feb. 3 at 288 Washington St. Attendees will learn and discuss chocolate and cheese pairings as one of curds&co’s weekly “cheese school” classes. Tickets, which can be purchased on the curds&co website, are $70 and event organizers require proof of vaccination to attend.

Friends of Mount Auburn is bringing back its nature sketching workshop with Clare Walker Leslie at Watertown’s Story Chapel Visitor Center on Central Avenue. Learn basic ways to draw nature and landscape pictures on Feb. 5 from 1 to 3 p.m. Drawing materials are provided, and masks will be required. Tickets are $7 for members, $12 for nonmembers. To join the workshop, go to eventbrite.com.

Studio by Garden Streets is hosting a Suminagashi Stationery Workshop Feb. 6 for arts and crafts lovers. Make your way to Everett’s 71 Kelvin St. to create unique personalized stationery using Japanese paper marbling techniques. Suminagashi is a traditional art form that uses ink and water to create patterns. Tickets cost $60. To register, go to eventbrite.com.

