Best things to do in Rhode Island this week: Jan. 27-Feb. 3

This week’s offerings range from Space Jam and tasting tours, to divine dancing and Irish fiddling, with bowling for a good cause, and more. Shake up your winter routine.

ICE JAM

“Space Jam” had Looney Tunes and Michael Jordan. But Ice Jam has ice and Rhode Islanders so let’s call it a tie. This days-long ice extravaganza sounds amazing. According to its event pages, the family-friendly fun includes ice skating, ice bumper cars, ice sculptures, “a winter wonder walk featuring a variety of frozen friends,” artisan vendors, food trucks and more. On Friday, from 6:30-9:30 p.m. find skating, Dunkin’ sampling, giveaways, and activities. Saturday’s events include free rink admission from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., inflatable art, ice sculptures, “ice-themed crafts,” live music, and cocktails. Sunday: It’s a Knead Donut Giveaway at 10 a.m. BankNewport City Center, 2 Kennedy Plaza, Providence. For full details see here.

GET YOUR SIP ON

Advertisement

If you’re bummed that the Rhode Island Brew Fest is sold out, fear not: the whiskey and wine still flow:

White Dog Distilling offers a Distillery Tasting Tour Jan. 28, 1:30-2:30 p.m. According to the billing, you’ll taste three half-ounce pours, from the current line of spirits, plus one additional tour-exclusive, spirit or cocktail sample. $18. 560 Mineral Spring Ave., Pawtucket. Details here.

The Industrious Spirit Company hosts an in-depth tour to learn how they make their spirits. Tasting included. Jan. 29. 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. $15. 1 Sims Ave. #103, Providence. Details here.

Leyden Farm Vineyard & Winery hosts a wine tasting at their West Greenwich vineyard. Select five wines and learn about each. The glasses are yours to keep. Post-tasting, you might purchase a bottle to enjoy in the tasting room, on a winterized heated patio, or just stroll the vineyard. Through March 1. Tickets from $12. 160 Plain Meeting House Road. Details here.

Advertisement

‘FAITH HEALER’

For Irish drama, there’s still time to see “Faith Healer” at The Gamm. From the late acclaimed Irish dramatist Brian Friel, “Faith Healer,” directed by Ireland native Donnla Hughes, “weaves together the stories of an erratic, itinerant faith healer with those of his embittered but loving wife and his weary stage manager,” according to Gamm’s billing. “In lyrical monologues, the characters … slowly reveal a terrible event at the story’s center.” Through Jan. 29. 1245 Jefferson Blvd., Warwick. 401-723-4266. Prices vary. Details here.

WOLF PLAY

“Wolf Play,” by Hansol Jung and directed by Carol Ann Tan, runs Jan. 27 through Feb. 5, presented by the Brown University/Trinity Repertory Company MFA Programs in Acting and Directing. The nutshell, according to Trinity Rep’s website: A Korean boy who may or may not be a wolf, Jeenu is adopted by an American family before being suddenly rehomed. The story involves a custody battle, two strained marriages, and a pro boxer’s debut. At the Pell Chafee Performance Center, 87 Empire St., Providence. $15. 401-351-424. Learn more here and here.

5,000 YEARS OF CULTURE

A feast for the senses, “Shen Yun” hits the Providence Performing Arts Center Jan. 28 and 29. Through music and dance, Shen Yun is reviving the divine culture that flourished in China for 5,000 years, according to the show’s website. Shen Yun “can be translated as: ‘The beauty of divine beings dancing.’” Check the website and Instagram to learn more. Tickets from $90. 220 Weybosset St., 401-421-2787. Details here.

Advertisement

GO, CELTS

Celtic music, that is. If you can’t wait until St. Paddy’s to get your Irish fiddle on, head to Cumberland’s Blackstone River Theatre for Fellswater, a seven-piece Boston-based group playing traditional and modern music fromScotland, Ireland, Brittany, Canada and beyond, according to billing. Jan. 28, 7 p.m. $20 advance; $22 door. 549 Broad St. Get a sense of what to expect here; show details here.

BOWL FOR WILDLIFE

“Bowl For Wildlife,” a benefit for the Wildlife Clinic of Rhode Island/Wildlife Rehabilitators Association of Rhode Island, rolls on Jan. 29 at 2:30 p.m. at Old Mountain Lanes in Wakefield. $25 per person includes two hours of lane time and rentals. There will be a raffle, and food and drinks available for purchase. 756 Kingstown Road, South Kingstown. Details here.

FREE DEAD SHOW

Rhody’s Dead tribute band Violin River plays a free four-hour show at PVD’s Askew Jan. 29. Door open at noon, show 1-4 p.m. 150 Chestnut St. Details here.

THE SUN WILL COME OUT TOMORROW

“Annie” hits PPAC Jan. 31-Feb. 5. 220 Weybosset St., Providence. Tickets from $38. Details here.

‘THE LAST WALTZ’

Band fans, rejoice: “The Last Waltz” — which you’ve likely only seen on your home TV — hits the big screen at the Greenwich Odeum Feb. 3. This looks to be a moving group experience. The Band’s historic 1976 Thanksgiving Day farewell performance, directed by Martin Scorsese, has long been hailed as an iconic rock event. Featuring Bob Dylan, Eric Clapton, Neil Young, Ringo Starr, Joni Mitchell, Van Morrison, Muddy Waters and more, let’s watch with speakers cranked to 11. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to St. Jude’s Children Research Hospital. $10. Doors 7 p.m., show 8 p.m. 59 Main St., East Greenwich. 401-885-4000. Details here.

Advertisement

MONSTER JAM

Monster Jam fans, rev your engines: the juggernaut hits the Amica Mutual Pavilion Feb. 3-5. Includes a new “apex predator — ThunderROARus.” 1 Lasalle Square, Providence. Tickets from $15. Details and schedule here.

ONGOING

Catch some cuteness at Roger Williams Park Zoo, with half-off admission now through Feb. 28. Hang out with Paia the baby tree kangaroo. Discount applied at checkout. 1000 Elmwood Ave., Providence. Details here.

“We’re All Gonna Die,” an Obie Award-winning piece from acclaimed playwright Young Jean Lee, runs through Feb. 12 at Wilbury Theatre Group. All tickets are pay-what-you-can, ranging from $5 to $55. 475 Valley St., Providence. Show details here.

Liberty Farm & Carriage Company, a working farm in Burrillville, offers private horse carriage or sleigh rides. Prices vary for rides from groups of two to 14. 60 Ironmine Road, Burrillville. 401-651-6004. Details and video here.

Until next week, Rhody: Keep rockin’.

Lauren Daley can be reached at ldaley33@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter @laurendaley1.