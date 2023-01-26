Relief of dry weather arrives in New England this weekend

What started out as a mild Thursday has turned into a blustery and cold afternoon and a slight return of that winter feeling. The weekend ahead is looking mainly dry until we get to late Sunday and even then, any precipitation would be brief.

Most areas received between 1 and 2 inches of rain overnight, adding to what has been a very wet couple of months. The two maps below show how much rain has fallen over the past 60 days in two different ways.

The first one gives us the number of actual inches of rainfall during this timeframe. The second map puts these numbers in perspective by showing us how much above normal the rainfall really was. Of course, with this volume of water there’s no longer any area of New England that is drier than average. Most of the region has been out of drought for several months but this recent wet weather has certainly put us well over the edge and no area of the region is in need to water right now.