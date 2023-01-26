Duxbury mother charged with killing her children under police guard at Boston hospital

Clancy, 32, injured herself and jumped out of the second floor window of her Duxbury home Tuesday night after she allegedly strangled her 5-year-old daughter, Cora Clancy, and her 3-year-old son, Dawson Clancy.

It was not immediately clear Thursday morning when or where Lindsay M. Clancy will be arraigned on a total of eight charges, including two charges of murder.

The Duxbury woman who allegedly killed two of her young children and seriously injured her infant son is under police guard at a Boston hospital in the wake of murder charges filed against her in Plymouth District Court, officials said.

She is also accused of the attempted strangulation of her 7-month old son, whose name has not been made public by officials. He is being treated at Boston Children’s Hospital, officials have said.

In cases where a defendant is recovering from injuries, their hospital room becomes a courtroom as a judge, prosecutor, defense attorney, and members of the media stand near the defendant’s bed and conduct the arraignment.

Alternatively, once Clancy recovers sufficiently to be released by the hospital, she would be transported to the Plymouth courthouse to be arraigned there.

A spokeswoman for Plymouth District Attorney Timothy J. Cruz told the Globe in an e-mail Thursday morning that no arraignment is currently scheduled for Clancy.

Cruz, who filed eight charges against Clancy on Wednesday, said he could not “begin to fathom the pain, the depths of pain” the Clancy family must be feeling.

The arrest warrant charges Clancy with two counts of murder, three counts of strangulation or suffocation, and three counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Cruz’s office said.

The killings of the young children have rocked the South Shore town where Lindsay Clancy and her husband have lived in their 47 Summer St. home since 2018.

A candlelight vigil will be held Thursday at 7 p.m. at the Holy Family Chapel in Duxbury, the Roman Catholic church said on its Facebook page.

“During moments like this we can come together as a community to pray for one another, to grieve with each other and to support our brothers and sisters,’’ the church posted. “Join us as we pray for the Clancy Family, their family and friends, the first responders, and all those so deeply affected by the events of this week.”

According to Cruz, shortly after 6 p.m. Tuesday, Clancy’s husband called 911 after his wife jumped out a second story window. Firefighters arrived to a horrifying scene, finding three children “unconscious, with obvious signs of trauma” inside the home, officials said.

Cora and Dawson were pronounced dead at a hospital, while the infant boy was flown to Boston Tuesday night.

On her Facebook page, Clancy wrote that she works as a labor and delivery nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, where officials confirmed she was employed.

“We are shocked and saddened to learn of this unthinkable tragedy,” the hospital said in a statement. “We extend our deepest sympathies to all those affected by these devastating events.”

Details of Clancy’s background appeared to show a successful professional and personal life. She received her nursing license in 2014, according to state records, and holds a bachelor’s of science degree in nursing from the Massachusetts General Hospital Institute of Health Professions.

She and Patrick Clancy were married in 2016 in Southington, Conn., according to an engagement announcement published in the Scituate Mariner newspaper.

She earned a biology degree from Quinnipiac University in 2012, the announcement said, after graduating from Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford, Conn., in 2008.

In her yearbook profile, Clancy, then named Lindsay Marie Musgrove, spoke warmly of her friends.

“I know it’s not perfect, but it’s life. Life is messy sometimes,” she wrote. “No matter how hard you fight it, you fall. And it’s scary. Except there’s an upside to free falling. It’s the chance you give your friends to catch you.”

Online, Clancy looked to be a proud and loving mother to her three young children. Virtually every post on her Facebook page included a photo of one or more of the children. In 2019, she posted a photo of her daughter as the girl embraced her little brother.

“I feel like the luckiest mama in the whole wide world,” she wrote.

The next year, Clancy included several pictures of herself with her husband and their daughter and son. “So unbelievably thankful for this family and life,” the post read.

In July, however, Clancy spoke openly in a Facebook post about her previous struggles with postpartum anxiety. She then wrote that six weeks after the birth of her third child, she was feeling “dialed in,” focusing on exercise, nutrition, and mindset, and “it has made all the difference.”

The most recent photo, from early November, showed a bright-eyed, laughing baby boy wearing a winter cap and a flannel shirt.

Experts interviewed by the Globe said in similar cases they have studied, the culprit in such deaths is often a loving mother in the throes of mental illness, motivated by love and attachment to her children.

At their home on Wednesday, an SUV parked in the driveway had a “Baby on Board” sticker on the back. In the backyard behind a white picket fence were a swing set, a green slide, a soccer ball, and a toy wheelbarrow.

Donna Jesse, who identified herself as the children’s aunt, and Rita Musgrove, their great-grandmother, were visibly emotional as they approached the house in the afternoon and left a bouquet of pink, red, and white roses alongside other flowers that mourners had brought.

“They were beautiful, beautiful children,” Jesse said.

“It’s pretty shocking,” Musgrove said.

Lindsay Clancy’s father-in-law, Christopher Clancy, declined to comment. “We’re all heartbroken right now,” he said.

If you or someone you know have had thoughts of suicide, call 988 or visit 988lifeline.org to chat online.

This is a developing story and will be updated.





