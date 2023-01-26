‘Nobody’s ever ready for that.’ First responders to Duxbury tragedy being offered support, assistance

State Police Colonel Christopher Mason, who had troopers at the Duxbury scene, said Wednesday that the agency’s thoughts were with “the two true innocents” whose lives were taken and with their families.

But there’s also concern for the first responders in Duxbury and neighboring police and fire departments who rushed to the scene on Summer Street and rendered aid to the children, whom authorities said were strangled.

The tragedy that unfolded in Duxbury on Tuesday, when a 32-year-old mother allegedly killed two of her children, has prompted an outpouring of concern for a family suddenly engulfed in unfathomable grief.

“Our thoughts and concerns also rest with the police officers, firefighters, EMTs, and troopers” who responded to the scene, Mason said in a statement. “We stand with them to offer support and whatever healing may come.”

There are, officials said, services available for impacted first responders.

“Please know that all public safety personnel have been offered, and will continue to be offered, needed support,” said Duxbury Fire Chief Robert G. Reardon in a statement Thursday. “We have brought in professional help for not only our first responders but also the neighboring towns’ first responders. To all those who responded - we care about you. If your or a colleague need support, please reach out to our department [at] 781-934-5693.”

The Kingston Fire Department was also among the departments called to the harrowing scene.

Kingston Deputy Fire Chief Adam Hatch said by phone that his department received a mutual aid request for an ambulance, and two paramedics were dispatched to 47 Summer St., initially unsure of what they were getting into.

“When you walk into something like that, the magnitude is overwhelming,” Hatch said. “Nobody’s ever ready for that.”

Kingston’s fire chief also responded to the scene to assist. Hatch didn’t go to the scene in Duxbury, but he did go to Beth Israel Deaconess Hospital-Plymouth to serve as a liaison.

Hatch said first responders from surrounding towns who responded to the Duxbury tragedy were invited to participate in a debriefing by two critical incident stress management teams.

The teams are made up of “police officers, firefighters, and medical professionals that have been through it,” Hatch said.

The team members meet with the first responders and give them a chance to talk about the traumatic event they all experienced.

“Basically it’s giving the responders the opportunity to open up an avenue for coping with what they’ve been through,” said Hatch.

First responders are also given access to individuals they can call and talk to 24-7 if they need additional counseling and peer support, Hatch said.

He praised the actions of the first responders who were there to help in Duxbury, and said the departments that sent personnel continue to support each other.

“Everyone stepped up and did what they needed to do,” Hatch said.

Hatch said there seems to be less stigma about seeking help than there was 20 years ago, and that’s a very good thing.

“We’re all human,” said Hatch.

Authorities allege Lindsay Clancy strangled her 5-year-old daughter, Cora, and her 3-year-old son, Dawson, and also attempted to strangle her 7-month-old son inside the family’s Summer Street home before jumping out a second-floor window of the residence. She remained under police guard at a Boston hospital Thursday and will be arraigned at a later date on two counts of murder and other charges.

Recorded radio transmissions of emergency responders posted on the website Broadcastify provided a wrenching account of what firefighters discovered when they arrived at the home.

“We’ve got three pediatric arrests,’’ a firefighter said.

“Three pediatric arrests,” the dispatcher responded. “We’ve got mutual aid on the way.”

The transmissions between firefighters gave a sense of the life-saving efforts they were undertaking.

“Cap,” a firefighter asked of the captain in command. “Can you get one of the cops to help us with compressions so we can do some other stuff.”

A few minutes later, first responders had placed the mother and her three children into four ambulances.

On Wednesday, the Professional Fire Fighters of Massachusetts, a statewide union, took to Twitter to highlight resources available for first responders who were on scene in Duxbury.

“This tragedy in Duxbury is unimaginable,” the labor group tweeted. “Our thoughts and prayers are with friends and family of the victims. Peer support resources are available to our members who responded last night. If you need assistance, reach out to your Local President or DVP. Help is available.”









Travis Andersen can be reached at travis.andersen@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @TAGlobe. Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.