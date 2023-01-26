fb-pixel Skip to main content

Green Line signal problem partially shuts down service, some passengers forced to walk through tunnels

By Jeremy C. Fox Globe Correspondent,Updated January 26, 2023, 13 minutes ago

The MBTA replaced trolley service on a section of the Green Line with shuttle buses on Thursday night and some passengers had to get out and walk through the tunnels after there was a signal problem at Copley Junction, the agency said.

Shuttle buses replaced trolleys eastbound between Kenmore Square and Government Center because of the problem, the MBTA said on Twitter at 9:19 p.m. In an initial tweet less than a half-hour earlier, the T said the signal issue was causing “delays of about 15 minutes.”

The issue also caused some trolleys to stop running between stations, and passengers on those trains were guided through the tunnels to the nearest station platforms by MBTA personnel, T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said in an e-mail.

No further information was immediately available Thursday night.

Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.

