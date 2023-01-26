Hundreds attend Duxbury vigil for Clancy family, first responders

They also prayed for first responders, police, firemen and others, who responded to the horrific attack of family violence at the Clancy family home on Summer Street Tuesday night.

DUXBURY — An instrumental arrangement of “Ave Maria” played as hundreds filed into Holy Family Catholic Church Thursday evening to offer prayers and support for the family of Lindsay M. Clancy, a mother who allegedly killed two of her children under age 5 and caused traumatic injuries to her 7-month-old son, who is in a Boston hospital.

“All of us here in Duxbury and beyond are devastated and heartbroken at the news of what has happened to this young family,” said the Rev. Robert J. Deehan, the church pastor who led the half-hour vigil.

Prayers were offered for, Cora, 5, and her brother, Dawson, 3, their ailing brother, and their parents.

Lindsay Clancy, 32, faces eight charges, including two counts of murder, authorities have said. She injured herself and jumped out of the second-floor window of her home Tuesday night and is in a Boston hospital.

Susan Egan and her son, Liam Egan, 11, attended a vigil at Holy Family Church after Lindsay Clancy, 32, allegedly killed her daughter, Cora, 5, and her son Dawson, 3, leaving her infant with traumatic injuries at their home Tuesday night. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Residents filled the pews inside the church and stood in near silence. Some kneeled to pray before the vigil began.

Grandparents and children around the same ages as Cora and Dawson attended. In one corner, uniformed police officers stood stoically. In another area, nurses filled two rows. Lindsay Clancy worked as a nurse at Massachusetts General Hospital, officials have said.

After lighting candles, the crowd sang, “Let There Be Peace on Earth.”

The killings have stunned the South Shore town where Clancy and her husband have lived on Summer Street since 2018.

A standing room only crowd filled Holy Family Catholic Church for a vigil Thursday night. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Outside the church, Debbie Heath said her son has been a Duxbury firefighter for about three years and was one of the first people at the Clancy home after the tragedy.

Heath, whose husband is a retired firefighter, said the work can be traumatic.

“Some people say that first responders know how to process things like this,” she said. “They don’t. They’re human, just like everybody else. You just have to remember them in your prayers, and remember that every day they’re putting their life on the line for everyone else.”

Heath said Duxbury Fire Chief Robert G. Reardon “is doing an amazing job getting them support. There’s always people for them to talk to. He’s pulling them together. The community is serving lunches and dinners and breakfasts to all the surrounding fire departments and police departments.”

Nancy McCarthy, a member of the church’s choir, said she heard about the tragedy from another member.

“Everybody needs to come together, and this is a community that supports everyone,” she said.

Nurses from Massachusetts General Hospital hugged after a vigil at Holy Family Catholic Church. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff

Diane Monaghan, a parishioner, said she had never seen so many people at Holy Family.

“They have a long road ahead of them.” she said. “Maybe it’ll help that they know the community is behind them.”

Material from prior Globe stories was used in this report.

A Duxbury police officer lit a candle during a vigil at Holy Family Catholic Church. Matthew J. Lee/Globe Staff





Jeremy C. Fox can be reached at jeremy.fox@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @jeremycfox.