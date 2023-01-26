Lawrence police chief placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the department

The chief of the Lawrence Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the city’s mayor announced Wednesday.
“The City of Lawrence has placed Chief Roy Vasque on paid administrative leave while an ongoing investigation involving the police department is conducted,” Mayor Brian A. DePeña’s office said in a tweet.
DePeña said Captain Michael McCarthy had been appointed as deputy chief.
“No further statements regarding this matter at this time,” the tweet said.
On Thursday DePeña met with the city’s police officers.
“During this time Mayor DePeña expressed that he remains committed to supporting the men and women in uniform in this Department and that the doors of his Administration will always be open for them,” DePeña’s office tweeted.
