fb-pixel Skip to main content

Lawrence police chief placed on paid administrative leave pending an investigation of the department

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 26, 2023, 24 minutes ago
Lawrence Police Chief Roy Vasque (right) was photographed shaking hands at a rally on June 7, 2020.Jim Davis/Globe Staff

The chief of the Lawrence Police Department has been placed on paid administrative leave, the city’s mayor announced Wednesday.

“The City of Lawrence has placed Chief Roy Vasque on paid administrative leave while an ongoing investigation involving the police department is conducted,” Mayor Brian A. DePeña’s office said in a tweet.

DePeña said Captain Michael McCarthy had been appointed as deputy chief.

“No further statements regarding this matter at this time,” the tweet said.

On Thursday DePeña met with the city’s police officers.

“During this time Mayor DePeña expressed that he remains committed to supporting the men and women in uniform in this Department and that the doors of his Administration will always be open for them,” DePeña’s office tweeted.

Advertisement


Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video