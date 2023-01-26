Malden officials hold public meeting to help residents deal with coyotes

The public safety seminar’s dubbed “Living with Coyotes” and scheduled for 6:30 p.m. at the Forestdale School located at 74 Sylvan Street, the city said in a Jan. 11 statement posted to its official website .

Officials in Malden are hosting a public meeting Thursday night to help residents learn to live with coyotes, which have turned up with increasing frequency in suburban and urban areas statewide.

Officials said the meeting will “address coyote behaviors and concerns” and feature remarks from Mass Wildlife Biologist Chalis Bird. according to the statement, Bird will “be on hand to discuss coyote behavior and ways residents can avoid and reduce any intrusive interactions with these wild animals.”

Malden police want residents to stop by, according to the release.

“The Malden Police Department encourages residents to attend this public safety presentation,” the statement said. “For more information, please contact the Malden Police Department at 781-397-7171 Ext. 1302.”

Malden Animal Control Officer Kevin Alkins said in a phone interview Thursday afternoon that police normally get “a couple of calls” on any given day from people reporting coyote sightings. To date, Alkins said, no one’s been hurt or attacked.

“A lot of local residents are curious about their behavior,” Alkins said. “This is why we’re having [the seminar]. We’re trying to educate our residents around how to interact” with the animals if they see them.

One key issue, Alkins said, is that “we need our residents who are very fond of animals to not be leaving food for coyotes. ... That’s a chunk of the problem. People do it.”

The meeting comes amid recent coyote sightings in a number of area communities, including in Nahant, where the Board of Selectmen in December voted to authorize an agreement with the US Department of Agriculture Wildlife Services to allow agency officials to shoot and kill coyotes threatening the health and safety of residents in the seaside town.

The move made Nahant the first Massachusetts community to deal with aggressive coyotes through the partnership, using trained experts equipped with night-vision goggles, thermal-imaging scopes, trail cameras, and weapons with silencers to take down “habituated” animals.

During a weeklong span in October, coyotes killed a dog in Cohasset and twice approached people and their pets in Hingham.

In July, a woman visiting Massachusetts from Texas was attacked by a coyote after she left a Bertucci’s restaurant in Swampscott. Two weeks earlier, a coyote bit a man in a bank parking lot nearby.

According to MassWildlife, coyotes can thrive in suburban, urban, and rural areas, utilizing whatever natural food is available, such as small animals, birds, insects, and fruits, as well as artificial sources.

For the past decade or so, coyotes have essentially reached a saturation point, state experts told the Globe in October. Outside the islands of Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket, they’re in every city and town in Massachusetts and at close to peak density, officials said at the time.

