Man injured in snowmobile crash in New Durham, N.H.

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated January 26, 2023, 26 minutes ago

A man was injured in a snowmobile crash Wednesday night in New Durham, N.H., after he lost control of the vehicle and slammed into a tree, officials said.

Brandon Little, 45, of Farmington, N.H., was traveling with two other riders when he crashed at around 8:30 p.m. on Corridor 22, according to a statement from New Hampshire Fish and Game.

Responders transported Little by a off-highway recreational vehicle to an awaiting ambulance one mile away, the statement said. He was taken to Frisbie Memorial Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, officials said.

“N.H. Fish and Game reminds OHRV riders that they should always ride within their limits, wear safety gear, and be aware of changing trail conditions,” the statement said.

Kate Armanini can be reached at kate.armanini@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @KateArmanini.

