MBTA announces service disruptions in February on Red, Green and Orange Lines

Red Line trains will be replaced by free shuttle buses between the Alewife and Kendall/MIT stations, according to T officials.

On the Red Line, the T said in a statement, “service changes will take place during the weekend of February 25-26 in order for the MBTA to perform power, lighting, and drainage work near Alewife as well as rail replacement work near Harvard.”

Fresh off announcing a partial Orange Line shutdown this weekend, the MBTA on Thursday said there will be additional service interruptions in February on the Red, Green, and Orange lines, as well as on the Haverhill Commuter Rail line.

“This weekend service diversion will allow MBTA crews to perform critical power, lighting, and track drainage work within the tunnels near Alewife as well as rail replacement work that will remove a speed restriction near Harvard Station on the southbound side of the tracks,” the statement said.

Meanwhile on the Green Line, the T said, trolley service will be replaced by shuttle buses between North Station and Government Center during the weekends of Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 18-19, as well as on Saturday, February 11, from the start of service until 8 p.m.

In addition, the T said, Orange and Green Line trains will bypass Haymarket station during the weekend of February 25-26, and Orange Line patrons should exit North Station or State and walk to the Haymarket area. Green Line riders, officials said, should exit North Station or Government Center Station, which are less than a half-mile from Haymarket.

The statement said Orange Line service will also be suspended between Ruggles and North Station during the weekends of Feb. 4-5 and Feb. 18-19, the T said.

“With Orange Line service already suspended to accommodate the private Garage demolition work, the MBTA is leveraging this opportunity by extending the service change to Ruggles in order to perform additional track work, including the replacement of rail fasteners between Back Bay and Ruggles stations,” the statement said.

Orange Line service will also be suspended between Back Bay and North Station on Saturday, Feb. 11 from the start of service until 8 p.m., officials said.

“Orange Line riders are asked to use Green Line service between Copley and Government Center stations during these weekend service changes,” the statement said. “During the weekends of February 4-5 and February 18-19, free and accessible shuttle buses will also operate between Copley on the Green Line and Ruggles on the Orange Line, making stops at Back Bay and Massachusetts Avenue stations.”

And for the 9-to-5 crowd commuting in from Haverhill, shuttles will replace commuter rail trains between the Haverhill and Reading stations for nine days from Saturday, Feb. 4 through Sunday, Feb. 12, according to T officials.

Crews will be performing Automated Train Control, or ATC work, during that stretch, per the statement.

“ATC is a federally mandated safety system that sends signals to trains about potentially unsafe conditions, automatically slowing and stopping a train if needed,” the statement said, adding that bicycles aren’t allowed on shuttle buses and that regular commuter rail fares will be collected between Reading and North Station.

Thursday’s statement followed a prior announcement on Tuesday, when the MBTA said it will shut down the Orange Line in both directions between Ruggles Station and North Station and the Green Line between Government Center Station and North Station “for work on the Government Center Garage” on Jan. 28 and 29.

The T said via Twitter Tuesday that the Jan. 28 and Jan. 29 shutdown was being done to accommodate “work on the Government Center Garage.”

However, when the Globe asked about why this weekend’s Orange Line shutdown will be outside the immediate area where the garage is located, T spokesman Joe Pesaturo said crews will perform “additional track work, including the replacement of rail fasteners, between Back Bay and Ruggles Stations” unrelated to the private garage.

This weekend’s track work comes just over four months after the MBTA reopened the Orange Line following an unprecedented 30-day closure of the entire line to repair the tracks and improve travel times.

At least three of the six slow zones that the MBTA said it eliminated after the shutdown still had speed restrictions in place as of Jan. 4, according to an internal log obtained by the Globe: between Back Bay and Tufts Medical Stations and between Stony Brook and Jackson Square stations in both directions, and northbound between Assembly and Wellington stations.

