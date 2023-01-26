Member of violent Boston-based street gang sentenced to nine years in federal prison

A man prosecutors described as a member of a violent Boston-based street gang was sentenced Wednesday to nine years in federal prison for his role in a sprawling RICO conspiracy that included killings, robberies, and drug offenses, authorities said.

Michael Brandao, 22, of Boston, received his sentence in US District Court in Boston, where he had previously pleaded guilty to RICO conspiracy and conspiracy to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances, US Attorney Rachael S. Rollins’s office said in a statement.

Brandao was one of 10 defendants indicted in June 2020 as part of a federal sweep targeting 31 members or associates of the gang, prosecutors said.