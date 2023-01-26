Police investigating after body found on beach in Marblehead

Police are investigating after a body was found on a beach in Marblehead Thursday afternoon, the department said.
Officers responded to the end of Edgemere Road after it was reported that a body appeared to be lying on the beach at about 4 p.m., Marblehead police said in a statement on Facebook.
When officers arrived, they found the body, which “appeared to have been in the water for a significant amount of time.”
The incident is under investigation, police said.
No further information was available.
