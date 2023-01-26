fb-pixel Skip to main content

Police investigating after body found on beach in Marblehead

By Adam Sennott Globe Correspondent,Updated January 26, 2023, 36 minutes ago

Police are investigating after a body was found on a beach in Marblehead Thursday afternoon, the department said.

Officers responded to the end of Edgemere Road after it was reported that a body appeared to be lying on the beach at about 4 p.m., Marblehead police said in a statement on Facebook.

When officers arrived, they found the body, which “appeared to have been in the water for a significant amount of time.”

The incident is under investigation, police said.

No further information was available.

Adam Sennott can be reached at adam.sennott@globe.com.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video