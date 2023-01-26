Tractor-trailer rollover reported on I-93 south in Dorchester; traffic delays expected

A tractor-trailer rollover was reported on Interstate 93 south in Dorchester Thursday afternoon, according to State Police.
At 1:52 p.m. State Police tweeted that the rollover occurred in the area of Savin Hill and troopers were on the scene.
“At this time only the left lane is open,” the tweet said. “Expect significant delays. More info to come.”
Troopers on scene, Rt93 South in Savin Hill area of Boston for tractor-trailer rollover. At this time only the left lane is open. Expect significant delays. More info to come. #MATraffic— Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) January 26, 2023
Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.