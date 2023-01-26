fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tractor-trailer rollover reported on I-93 south in Dorchester; traffic delays expected

By Emily Sweeney Globe Staff,Updated January 26, 2023, 11 minutes ago

A tractor-trailer rollover was reported on Interstate 93 south in Dorchester Thursday afternoon, according to State Police.

At 1:52 p.m. State Police tweeted that the rollover occurred in the area of Savin Hill and troopers were on the scene.

“At this time only the left lane is open,” the tweet said. “Expect significant delays. More info to come.”

Emily Sweeney can be reached at emily.sweeney@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @emilysweeney and on Instagram @emilysweeney22.

Black News Hour presented by The Boston Globe

Run by Black journalists at The Boston Globe, “Black News Hour,” a new radio program, delivers reliable news that connects with our community and expands on deeper issues impacting our city.

Boston Globe video