Tractor-trailer rollover reported on I-93 south in Dorchester; traffic delays expected

At 1:52 p.m. State Police tweeted that the rollover occurred in the area of Savin Hill and troopers were on the scene.

A tractor-trailer rollover was reported on Interstate 93 south in Dorchester Thursday afternoon, according to State Police.

“At this time only the left lane is open,” the tweet said. “Expect significant delays. More info to come.”

