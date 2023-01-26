fb-pixel Skip to main content

Tree worker struck, injured by falling branch in Cohasset, police say

By Kate Armanini Globe Correspondent,Updated January 26, 2023, 15 minutes ago
A 27-year-old tree worker was injured Wednesday after he was struck by a falling branch.Cohasset Police Department

A tree worker was injured in Cohasset Wednesday when he was knocked out by a falling branch, police said.

Police responded at around 10 a.m. to reports of the 27-year-old unconscious worker at the intersection of Beechwood Street and Wheelwright Farm Drive, officials said.

The falling tree limb was cut by his fellow workers, according to a statement from Cohasset police.

“The injured worker, who is from Quincy, regained consciousness as police and fire officials arrived,” the statement said. “He was wearing a helmet at the time of the incident.”

The tree worker was taken to a nearby hospital with traumatic head injuries, according to the statement. Cohasset police and the Occupational Safety and Health Administration are investigating the incident, officials said.

