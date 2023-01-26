We want to know: Have you experienced postpartum depression?

The tragic situation in Duxbury, where a young mother is charged with killing two of her children, has sparked a conversation about the mental struggles women face after giving birth , with parents – primarily mothers – sharing their thoughts and questions about postpartum depression, anxiety, and other issues.

We wanted to make space for that conversation, to shed light on the issues that many often deal with quietly. We aim to share select stories in a follow-up article.

If you’ve ever experienced PDD, or know someone who has, tell us about your experience in the form below.

If you’d prefer to talk about your experience instead, call 617-849-7301 and leave us a voicemail. We will feature those as well.

