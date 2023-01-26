Biden takes on Republicans over the economy

A defiant Biden, in a speech in Virginia, said he would not negotiate with House Republicans who are threatening an economy-rattling default on the debt if they don’t get unspecified cuts in spending. “I will not let anyone use the full faith and credit of the United States as a bargaining chip,” Biden said. “We pay our debts.”

Welcoming the latest economic news on gross domestic product, Biden asked a rhetorical question, “Why in God’s name would Americans give up the progress we made for the chaos they’re suggesting?”

President Biden touted the economic accomplishments of Democrats and bashed proposals by Republican lawmakers to impose a national sales tax and make cuts to Medicare and Social Security — plans that are not fully embraced by the GOP but are providing Democrats with fodder for attacks.

The speech, a potential preview of what Biden might say on the campaign trail in 2024, comes as the White House and House Republicans remain in a standoff over raising the debt ceiling. Republicans voted to raise the debt ceiling three times under then-president Trump, without cuts in spending.

"Look, if Republicans want to work together on real solutions and continue to grow manufacturing jobs … and make sure Americans are paid a fair wage, I'm ready," Biden said.

National Archives questions former presidents, vice presidents over classified documents

The National Archives sent a letter to representatives for living former presidents and vice presidents on Thursday asking them to review their personal records to verify that no classified materials are inadvertently outstanding, according to a person familiar with the correspondence who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations.

The list of former presidents and vice presidents contacted likely includes former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, and Jimmy Carter, and former vice presidents Dick Cheney, Al Gore, and Dan Quayle.

The request comes after a limited number of records bearing classified markings were found in recent weeks at President Biden's home and a think tank bearing his name, as well as at the home of former vice president Mike Pence. More than 100 classified documents also were found by the FBI last year when they searched former president Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, capping a nearly year-long quest to retrieve documents from him. The search came after more than 200 classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago had been turned over to the archives and the Justice Department.

Schiff reveals he will seek California Senate seat

WASHINGTON — Representative Adam Schiff, Democrat of California, who emerged as one of then-president Trump’s chief congressional tormentors from his perch atop the House Intelligence Committee, announced Thursday that he would seek the Senate seat long held by Dianne Feinstein.

“I wish I could say the threat of MAGA extremists is over,” he said in a video on Twitter. “It is not. Today’s Republican Party is gutting the middle class, threatening our democracy. They aren’t going to stop. We have to stop them.”

Schiff, 62, is the second member of California’s Democratic congressional delegation to join the 2024 race, after Representative Katie Porter. He enters the campaign with the largest national profile, built from his position as the manager of Trump’s first impeachment trial. He later served on the House committee responsible for investigating the origins of the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol.

On Tuesday, House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, a California Republican, exiled Schiff and Representative Eric Swalwell, also a California Democrat, from the House Intelligence Committee.

Feinstein, 89, has not said whether she will run again in 2024 but is widely expected not to do so as she faces Democratic worries about her age and ability to serve. Last year, she declined to serve as president pro tempore of the Senate, and in 2020 she ceded her post as the top Democrat on the Senate Judiciary Committee after coming under pressure from her party during the Supreme Court confirmation hearing of Justice Amy Coney Barrett.

A former federal prosecutor, Schiff served in California’s state Senate before being elected to a Los Angeles-area House seat in 2000.

In Congress, he became a close ally of Speaker Nancy Pelosi, who tapped him to play a leading role in Trump’s impeachment trial and then on the Jan. 6 committee. Last fall, Schiff passed on a chance for a slot on the post-Pelosi House leadership team to focus on a planned run for the Senate.

During and after the Trump years, Schiff became one of the most prodigious fund-raisers in Congress. During the 2018 election cycle, he raised $6.3 million, and then his fund-raising surged to $19.6 million in 2020 and $24.5 million in 2022 — without a competitive election of his own to wage. He has not faced a serious challenge since arriving in Congress, winning each of his general elections by at least 29 percentage points.

Other California Democrats considering running for Senate include Representative Ro Khanna of Silicon Valley. Because of California’s all-party primary system, the election is not likely to feature a competitive Republican candidate; in 2016 and 2018, two Democrats advanced to the Senate general election. Last year, a Republican won 39 percent of the vote against Senator Alex Padilla, who had been appointed to finish Vice President Kamala Harris’s term.

California, the nation’s most populous state with nearly 40 million residents, has not hosted a highly competitive contest for an open Senate seat since 1992, when Feinstein and Barbara Boxer, a fellow Democrat, were both elected for the first time.



Group of Democrats chastises Biden over asylum-seekers

WASHINGTON — More than 70 Democrats in the House and the Senate urged President Biden on Thursday to reconsider his policies that limit access to asylum as a way to manage illegal migration at the southern border.

“We encourage your administration to stand by your commitment to restore and protect the rights of asylum-seekers and refugees,” the lawmakers wrote in a letter, echoing pledges Biden made during the 2020 campaign.

Restrictions put in place by the Trump administration, including a pandemic-era public health measure known as Title 42, have drastically reduced migrants’ access to asylum at the southern border. The Biden administration announced this month that it would expand its use of Title 42 to immediately expel migrants from certain countries who had previously been allowed to stay in the United States temporarily and apply for asylum.

“We are therefore distressed by the deeply inconsistent choice to expand restrictions on asylum-seekers,” wrote the lawmakers, led by Senators Bob Menendez and Cory Booker of New Jersey, Ben Ray Luján of New Mexico, and Alex Padilla of California, and Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez of New York, Greg Casar of Texas, and Raúl Grijalva of Arizona.

The top Democrats in the House and the Senate, however, did not sign the letter, exposing the divide on immigration within the president's party at a time when the Republican-led House is also split on how to address the record level of illegal migration at the southern border.