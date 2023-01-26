Data from cities show violent crime rates fell slightly last year

Nationwide, crime has been steadily declining for most of the last quarter-century, starting in the early 1990s. And while the full picture on crime rates is nuanced, interpretation of the data has often become deeply politicized.

The report, by the nonpartisan Council on Criminal Justice, examined trends in 35 cities and found that while homicides, gun assaults, and reports of domestic violence declined slightly in 2022 compared with the year before, some property crimes have worsened. In some cities, car thefts in particular have spiked, the report found.

Violent crime rates in some major cities declined last year but have yet to recover from a 2020 surge associated with the arrival of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a report released Thursday.

The report from the council, a think tank that focuses on criminal justice issues, examined crime in cities that were selected based on the availability of crime data.

Material in the report was limited somewhat by cities’ uneven reporting of crime statistics. For example, although the report found that gun assaults and reports of domestic violence fell slightly, the authors cautioned that only about a dozen cities reported data for those categories.

The crime-tracking project began in the early days of the pandemic, as violent crime began to rise. The report reflects an effort — although limited because it focuses on a relatively small number of mostly large cities — to publish timely crime data that is national in scope.

The FBI also shares national statistics on crime but transitioned to a new reporting system in 2021, complicating efforts to assess trends in crime more generally.

“There’s a real void to be filled, and we’ve tried to do it,” said Richard Rosenfeld, a professor of criminology and criminal justice at the University of Missouri-St. Louis and lead author of the report. “But there’s no reason why private entities should be doing the job of our federal statistical agencies.”

The study found that, on average, the number of murders declined 4 percent between 2021 and 2022 — a decrease of 242 homicides in 27 cities that reported data — though that rate remained 34 percent higher than it was in 2019. Still, the report notes, the total number of homicides in those cities was about half as high as it was during the historical peaks, which occurred in 1980 and 1991.

Changes in homicide rates varied widely between cities. Thirteen cities reported increases in homicides from 2021 to 2022, ranging from Houston, which reported a marginal increase of less than 1 percent, to Raleigh, N.C., which reported a 48 percent increase. By contrast, 14 cities either had no change or had reductions in homicides. They include St. Louis, where murder rates were unchanged, and Richmond, Va., which saw a 40 percent reduction.

The report found that, on average, robberies increased 5.5 percent in 2022 over 2021, nonresidential burglaries increased 11 percent, and larcenies increased 8 percent. However, each of those crime rates remained lower than they were in 2019.

“In no case did we find crime rates returning to pre-pandemic 2019 levels,” Rosenfeld said. “Violent crimes still remain above those levels, and the property crimes, despite the increase, continue to remain below those levels.”

He noted that a rise in motor vehicle thefts was the most widespread trend across the cities they tracked — with a notable exception being Boston, which saw a 27 percent decline. Motor vehicle thefts surged 59 percent from 2019 to 2022, and 21 percent from 2021 to 2022, the report found. In eight cities, vehicle thefts more than doubled, including in Norfolk, Va.

Anna Harvey, a professor of politics at New York University and director of its Public Safety Lab, cautioned against drawing conclusions about nationwide trends from a small sampling of cities.

“Crime is a very local phenomenon because crime responds to local conditions. It responds to opportunity and probability of detection,” she said. “And those things are affected by: What is your local police force doing? What are your local schools doing? What do local social services look like?”

The data on crime trends can also be complicated by the interplay between different kinds of crime. The rise in car thefts, for example, could have domino effects for other acts of burglary or violence, said James Lint, a lieutenant with the San Antonio police.

“Your stolen vehicle is actually a gateway to other crimes such as assaults, robberies, burglaries, and homicides,” Lint said. “Oftentimes they need a stolen vehicle because they’re not going to use their own.”

Insha Rahman, the vice president of advocacy and partnerships at the Vera Institute of Justice, a criminal justice research organization, noted that a “dominant narrative” since 2020 has been that the crime surge was driven by a loss of financial support for police because of criminal justice reform efforts.

But police departments across the country have seen their budgets grow, she said. “Have police departments actually been defunded?” she asked. “The answer is no.”