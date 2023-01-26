National Archives asks past presidents, vice-presidents to look for classified items

The National Archives sent a letter to representatives for living former presidents and vice presidents on Thursday asking them to review their personal records to verify that no classified materials are inadvertently outstanding, according to a person familiar with the correspondence who spoke on the condition of anonymity to detail private conversations.

The list of former presidents and vice presidents contacted likely includes former presidents Barack Obama, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton and Jimmy Carter, and former vice presidents Dick Cheney, Al Gore and Dan Quayle.