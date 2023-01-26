Could 2024 be the year for an independent presidential candidate?

Unease about his age is a clear concern with Biden, who will turn 82 in 2024. In part that’s because certain conservative media outlets relentlessly drive the notion that he is deep in his dotage. But it’s also partly due to Biden’s periodic tendency to offer up anecdotes that have no apparent grounding in fact .

Consider: Sizable majorities don’t want to see President Biden seek a second term or former president Donald Trump run again. Biden’s job-approval rating has been under 50 percent for well over a year, and just when he seemed to be climbing out of that hole, a slow-motion stumble over classified documents has sent him tumbling down again.

This is a time of democratic discontent with our prospective 2024 presidential choices — but will it lead to two years of weary torpor or trigger a landscape-altering electoral tornado?

Get Today in Opinion Globe Opinion's must-reads, delivered to you every Sunday-Friday. Enter Email Sign Up

Meanwhile, after the non-red-wave midterms, significant segments of the GOP seem to have come to the realization that the investigation-plagued Trump is a general election albatross.

Advertisement

Although Trump supporters point to this poll or that showing the former president even with or edging Biden in a hypothetical 2024 matchup, the drag he has been on Republicans in the last three election cycles is a better indicator. That’s particularly true since his disgraceful behavior leading up to and on Jan. 6, 2021, has yet to be weaponized in a campaign. Further, nominating Trump again in 2024 means the party would be forced to serve up rancid Big Lie leftovers as campaign fare.

And yet, despite a widespread national urge to turn the page from the Biden-Trump times, neither man shows any signs of exiting the stage. Biden apparently really does intend to seek another term. If so, even if he faced an intraparty challenge, as sitting president he would be the strong favorite to win his party’s nomination.

Advertisement

Trump has already declared his 2024 candidacy. He seems certain to face at least one GOP challenger — Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida is clearly making plans — and probably several. But for Trump, the more the merrier. Although he might not win the nomination in a two-person race, given his irreducible MAGA core, his odds increase with every new Republican entry.

In a Biden-Trump rematch or a Biden-DeSantis match, there would certainly be ample room for an independent or third-party candidate to court disaffected Republicans and center-right independents who have had it with Trump and MAGA politics and moderate Democrats and center-left independents who worry about Biden’s age or think his party has veered too far to port.

In a sense, George Washington is the only non-party-affiliated candidate ever to win the presidency.

Since the start of the 20th century, the best independent showing is that of Teddy Roosevelt. Running as the nominee of a party he founded, the former Republican president placed second in 1912, scoring 27 percent of the popular vote and 88 electoral votes. The last independent to win any Electoral College votes was George Wallace in 1968, when he tallied 46. That collection came because his cause — essentially, resistance to integration — gave him a base in the South, where he won five states.

Advertisement

In 1992, Texas billionaire Ross Perot actually led the presidential race in late spring. Even after dropping out because of bizarre fears that Republicans were somehow going to disrupt his daughter’s wedding (!) and then parachuting back in, he garnered nearly 19 percent of the popular vote.

So what are the lessons of the past? Against the ingrained nature of the two-party system, independents are seldom serious contenders.

“Unless you are like a Ross Perot self-financing [candidate], you don’t have much chance of getting through,” said Democratic pollster Celinda Lake. And even with Perot, ultimately “voters kind of went back to their corners.”

Further, despite Perot’s surprisingly strong showing, “the key point is that 19 percent of the popular vote yielded zero Electoral College votes,” noted Republican pollster Whit Ayres. For an independent candidate to emerge as a serious Electoral College factor, “you would have to assume that states that have voted consistently for either Democratic or Republican nominees lately would not do so again.”

For that to happen, those who identify with one major party or the other would have to abandon their party’s candidates in droves. Or a large majority of independents — a grouping with diverse political leanings — would have to coalesce around the independent candidate.

Still, though the odds are against it, “If the right candidate came along with unlimited resources and the ability to get on individual state ballots — a major headache in and of itself — I am not saying it couldn’t happen,” said Ayres.

Advertisement

History notwithstanding, however, here’s something you can bet on: Somewhere, someone is asking, is the country’s current discontent sufficiently deep to make 2024 unique?

Scot Lehigh is a Globe columnist. He can be reached at scot.lehigh@globe.com. Follow him on Twitter @GlobeScotLehigh.