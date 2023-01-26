On daily run, she’s seen more paths in more places than many will ever know

Re “One man’s marathon effort: A mile a day for over 40 years running, without a finish line in sight” (Sports, Jan. 18): I welcome the news of Dan Shaughnessy’s magnificent addiction. I did not know that for so many years he has been a member of what I like to call the “there is no finish line” club. I have been in this unofficial running club since about 1972, when a scheduling conflict prevented me from playing basketball.
I haven’t managed streaks like Shaughnessy’s, because I sometimes allow other things like competitive rowing or bicycling to be a substitute. Still, I’ve seen more sidewalks, back roads, and little paths in more weather and in more locations around the world than many will ever know.
And just as Shaughnessy’s pace has slowed, my 20-minute daily run used to cover 2 miles or more. Now it’s nearer to one. But I wouldn’t trade it for the world.
Abby Hafer
Bedford
The writer was a member of the first girls’ cross-country team at Bedford High School.