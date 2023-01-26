On daily run, she’s seen more paths in more places than many will ever know

Re “One man’s marathon effort: A mile a day for over 40 years running, without a finish line in sight” (Sports, Jan. 18): I welcome the news of Dan Shaughnessy’s magnificent addiction. I did not know that for so many years he has been a member of what I like to call the “there is no finish line” club. I have been in this unofficial running club since about 1972, when a scheduling conflict prevented me from playing basketball.

I haven’t managed streaks like Shaughnessy’s, because I sometimes allow other things like competitive rowing or bicycling to be a substitute. Still, I’ve seen more sidewalks, back roads, and little paths in more weather and in more locations around the world than many will ever know.