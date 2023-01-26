No pedestrian plaza — keep cars coursing through Copley Square

Re “City looks to extend Copley Sq. to library: Board takes steps to realign traffic” (Metro, Jan. 20): According to a Boston Planning and Development Authority report, the closure of Dartmouth Street between the Boston Public Library and Copley Square to nonemergency vehicles would “not significantly” disrupt vehicle travel times.

A more absurd statement has never been made.

Dartmouth Street is one of two main through streets from the South End to Back Bay. In my experience, travel on this route was nothing short of a nightmare during the BPDA’s test period last summer.