fb-pixel Skip to main content
LETTERS

No pedestrian plaza — keep cars coursing through Copley Square

Updated January 26, 2023, 45 minutes ago
Denzel Amoah, a graduate student at the Rhode Island School of Design, painted the road on June 7, 2022, in front of the Boston Public Library as part of a 10-day pilot program that opened Dartmouth Street between Copley Square Park and the library to pedestrians and closed it to motor vehicle traffic.Barry Chin/Globe Staff

Re “City looks to extend Copley Sq. to library: Board takes steps to realign traffic” (Metro, Jan. 20): According to a Boston Planning and Development Authority report, the closure of Dartmouth Street between the Boston Public Library and Copley Square to nonemergency vehicles would “not significantly” disrupt vehicle travel times.

A more absurd statement has never been made.

Dartmouth Street is one of two main through streets from the South End to Back Bay. In my experience, travel on this route was nothing short of a nightmare during the BPDA’s test period last summer.

Closing Dartmouth Street to create a pedestrian-only plaza is one of the worst ideas ever to come out of City Hall.

Advertisement

Richard Giglio

Weymouth

Globe Opinion