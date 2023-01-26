Boston’s public housing is getting a green makeover

“This will mean unprecedented investments to modernize these buildings ... ensuring that the families with greatest need benefit first from healthier homes, and lower energy costs,” she said.

In her first-ever State of the City address on Wednesday, Mayor Michelle Wu announced a plan to require all new city construction and major renovations, including in public housing, to be entirely fossil-fuel free, and to entirely end the use of fossil fuel in all of Boston’s public housing by 2030.

INTO THE RED: Climate and the fight of our lives

The move could benefit lower-income Bostonians — a population that is harshly impacted by environmental degradation, but is often left behind by green innovation, the city says.

“For residents, transitioning public housing units to be fossil-fuel free results in renovations and upgrades that support health, comfort, housing stability, and energy usage,” said Oliver Sellers-Garcia, Boston’s Green New Deal Director, in an email.

Despite the harsh impacts on marginalized communities, in the United States, it’s often easier for the wealthy to access cleaner and safer alternatives to fossil-fuel powered appliances that can lead to higher utility bills and major health risks, experts say.

“Technological changes take money and for the most part right now, new building technologies are paid for by, and benefit, the affluent,” said Daniel Aldana Cohen, a sociology professor at the University of California, Berkeley who led the research for a federal Green New Deal for Public Housing proposal in 2021.

Currently, luxury homes are more likely to be home to fossil-free appliances like heat pumps and induction stoves than rentals, said Aldana Cohen, who consulted on Wu’s Green New Deal campaign plan. But the new policy can put public housing residents — in Boston, mostly lower-income people of color — first in line for green tech.

“In a city with MIT and other major research universities, you could hope that public housing in Boston will start to see the newest and most exciting green building technologies rather than waiting decades for the stuff to trickle out from the private sector, because the city will procure them,” he said.

Since new electric appliances are often more efficient than their older fossil fuel-powered counterparts, the plan could also potentially lower energy bills at a time when they are soaring. Data show that people of color, low-income multifamily building residents, and renters in Boston have disproportionately high utility bills.

“Climate solutions like heat pumps must be accessible to everyone, and this plan sends the strong message that everyone must be included,” said said Gaurab Basu, co-director of the Center for Health Equity Education and Advocacy at Cambridge Health Alliance.

The burning of fossil fuels in buildings accounts for more than a third of Boston’s greenhouse gas emissions, city data show. Slews of studies also show exposure to fossil-fueled appliances like gas stoves also create major health risks.

These dangers don’t affect everyone equally. Climate change, fueled by greenhouse gas emissions, tends to disproportionately affect lower-income people of color. Across the city, formerly redlined neighborhoods, for instance, are more likely to experience extreme heat, according to the city. Lower-income Bostonians of color are also most impacted by toxic pollution.

“Indoor air pollution from fossil fuels piped into our homes make us sick — nitrogen dioxide impacts our children’s lungs and cognitive function, and methane gas exposes us to carcinogens like benzene,” Basu. “This is of particular concern in low income homes, which often are smaller and have poor ventilation.”

A 2022 Harvard study found, for instance, that lower-income Bostonians of color are most frequently exposed to pollutants in the home that trigger asthma.

Logan Malik, interim executive director of advocacy group Massachusetts Climate Action, praised Wu’s new plan, but added that he hopes the executive order is comprehensive.

“We are grateful for the Mayor’s leadership on this critical issue and look forward to seeing the details of her proposal which we hope will include the allocation of considerable resources to deep energy retrofits and electrification for affordable housing,” he said.

John Walkey, director of waterfront and climate justice initiatives at the local environmental justice nonprofit GreenRoots, said the plan is a “very, very positive” step. But he said he hopes the city also takes steps to ensure other vulnerable residents see the benefits of greener housing.

“The tough nut to crack has been figuring out how we do this for folks like undocumented immigrants, who typically are not living in city-owned affordable housing or CDC-owned housing, but instead are more often living in privately owned homes,” he said. “That’s been a big challenge with Solarize Eastie,” he added, referring to a pilot program in which the city and GreenRoots are partnering to increase solar projects in East Boston.

He said he hopes the public housing program will make that work easier by creating a larger market for green upgrades.

“I think the city could help hook up private homeowners with the contractors doing this work for the city,” he said.

Aldana Cohen said there’s evidence this approach has worked in the past. “Public procurement is time-tested strategy of industrial policy,” he said.

In the 1990s, for instance, New York City’s public housing authority and its public utility held a contest to develop a new energy-efficient refrigerator. The winning model became the first-ever apartment-sized refrigerator that met the standards of the federal efficiency certification Energy Star.

Wu’s pledge follows her August announcement that Boston will seek state permission to ban fossil fuels from new construction — part of a pilot program approved by the state last year allowing 10 municipalities to pass such a ban. It also comes as advocates push the federal government to remove gas stoves from public housing. And it follows a push for federal funds for green retrofits on public housing, a proposal that was part of Biden’s original Build Back Better Act, but was cut from the bill when it later became the Inflation Reduction Act.

A city spokesperson said she expects the new executive order will be filed within the next few months.

Last week, Wu also announced a rent control proposal that is facing criticism from housing advocates who say it’s too weak, and from developers who say it will delay new construction.

Aldana Cohen said Wu’s executive order could help build support for climate policies among the “multiracial working class of Boston” by providing them with direct benefits.

“It’s climate policy you can touch, feel, breathe,” he said.

Dharna Noor can be reached at dharna.noor@globe.com. Follow her on Twitter @dharnanoor.