49ers running back Christian McCaffrey misses another practice, but vows to play Sunday

SANTA CLARA, Calif. — 49ers star running back Christian McCaffrey missed his second straight practice with a calf injury but said he will be available for the NFC title game.

McCaffrey played through the calf injury during a divisional-round win over Dallas but hasn’t practiced this week. When asked Thursday if there was any chance he wouldn’t play Sunday against Philadelphia, McCaffrey said “zero.”

McCaffrey said he will go through walkthroughs and go over the plays with running backs coaches Anthony Lynn and Bobby Turner even though he can't practice.